AUBURN — The Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in DeKalb County that claimed the lives of two people. Around 8:40 a.m. Monday, July 25, officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Griswold Court to investigate a report of shots fired. As APD officers arrived, a black passenger vehicle was leaving the area. Auburn police attempted to initiate a traffic stop with that vehicle, but the driver fled.

DEKALB COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO