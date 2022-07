ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Loudoun County’s Superintendent Scott Ziegler is getting a $28,000 raise on top of his $295,000 base salary and $1,000 a month vehicle allowance. The raise comes as teachers are quitting their jobs because of pay and high cost of living and as the school district is cutting some classes as it grapples with hundreds of teacher and staff vacancies.

