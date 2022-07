APPLETON, WI — An Appleton pool lifeguard and two good samaritans will be honored for saving the life of a young girl. 15-year-old Lifeguard Lola Levin went into action after seeing the child unresponsive at the base of a slide. Appleton Recreation Programmer Krystal Ganz says the teen was quickly aided by Michelle Biese of De Pere and Nate Fanzke of Fox Crossing.

APPLETON, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO