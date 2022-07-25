Vancouver police searching for 4 in connection with deadly house party shooting

A Vancouver police car (KOIN, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities in Vancouver are asking for the public’s help identifying individuals at a house party where two teens were shot and killed in mid-July.

Vancouver police released photos of four individuals on Monday who authorities say detectives want “to identify and interview.” Authorities later said they were able to identify and contacted 2 of the 4, but these people remain unidentified:

Vancouver investigators are asking for tips identifying this individual as they continue the department’s investigation of a deadly house party shooting in July 2022. (Credit: Vancouver Police Department)

Authorities have not identified any suspects yet in the July 17 shooting that left 18-year-old Amadou Keita and 19-year-old Alex Castagnoli dead and two others injured.

Those who know who the individuals are have been asked to call Vancouver Police Department’s tip line at (360) 487-7399.

Police say the shooting happened at a house party on E 11th Street, which had more than 70 people there. A verbal fight started between party guests around 1:20 a.m., which led to shots being fired, according to investigators.

Family and friends of the Portland teenagers spoke with KOIN 6 News about their tragic losses.

Keita’s father said his son loved spending time with his family along with playing sports and video games.

“I lost a son, but this country lost a part of the future,” Moussa Keita said. “This kid could’ve grown up to be a mechanical engineer, to serve the community, to serve the country.”

Sierra Stanley said she grew up with Castagnoli and was like a sister to him.

“I feel like he was at the wrong place at the wrong time and it’s still hard to talk about it,” she told KOIN 6 News. “He was there for everybody all the time.”