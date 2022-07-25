ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Crews looking for information on car fire in Vandalia

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago
(Photo/City of Vandalia Division of Fire)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are looking for information on a car fire in Vandalia Monday.

The City of Vandalia Division of Fire said crews were called to an apartment building in the 100 block of East Van Lake around 4 a.m. on the report of a car fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a car on fire in the rear parking lot of the building.

Two cars were damaged due to the fire. No one was injured. It’s not clear at this time what started the fire.

If you have any information on the fire, call investigators at 937-898-2261.

WDTN

WDTN

