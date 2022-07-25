ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

Cottonwood Recreation Center Fee Increase

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective August 1, 2022, the Cottonwood Recreation Center will be adjusting its membership fees to help offset the rising cost to maintain operations of the facility. In a letter to the community, Parks and Recreation Direction, Jak Teel stated:. “I want to take a moment to thank you for...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Skull Valley Outreach

Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event on Thursday, July 28, from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm at the Skull Valley Community Center. Come see the Developmental Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential!
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

LEGADO Brings Desired Housing & Retail to Downtown Prescott Valley

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329-unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed-use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, BBQ pavilions and dog washing station.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

MyDrive Podcast – Prescott Area Weekly Update, July 27th

Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover _________________ what to do this weekend in the Prescott area, and more. Buckle up and hold on to this episode of My...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Volunteer for the Town of Prescott Valley

The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals and the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cottonwood, AZ
Cottonwood, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
Local
Arizona Government
theprescotttimes.com

Just In Now Fain Park Footbridge Closed

Prescott Valley’s Fain Park footbridge closed after flooding. The foot bridge at Fain Park in Prescott Valley is closed to the public after significant flash flooding on Monday washed a large amount of debris from Lynx and Rose Creeks. With the continued threat of rain and flash flooding in the forecast, Parks staff will wait until the forecast clears and the flood risk subsides to begin cleanup.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – July 25th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Flash flooding creates river in homeowner's backyard in Flagstaff

Mayor Paul Deasy declared a State of Emergency due to flooding that continues to impact areas near the Pipeline Fire burn scar. Growing fear of flooding in Flagstaff neighborhoods near burn scar. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. Homes near Doney Park in Flagstaff are getting hit with more flash floods...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#Parks And Recreation#Youth Senior Military
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for July 28-Aug 1

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Are we expecting more rain? Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition Meeting, July 27th

The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition is holding its Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) Meeting on Wednesday, July 27th at 2:00 pm on several important topics including Senate Bill 1740, Town of Prescott Valley vs CDW Consulting legal action, and more. The webinar can be attended at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88654094352. Webinar ID:...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for July 29, 30, & 31

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Make sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

June 25th Mondays with the Mayor

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
SignalsAZ

That Hummingbird Looking Creature: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss that hummingbird looking creature. They also discuss why your roses aren’t putting on buds and what to do as well as tips on what you should plant with an AZ Cypress Privacy Screen. The Mountain Gardener...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Essence: Elevated Plates Served with Love

The drizzle of chile lime-infused coconut cream pours over your Banana Leaf Wrapped Sea Bass. The local fare adorns every table and guests from across Arizona are lined up out the door. And as every patron knows, nothing tastes quite as great as good food served by good people. Located...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

6 Plants Irresistible to Butterflies

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares 6 plants that are irresistible to butterflies. Learn how to attract more butterflies and hummingbirds to your garden, which plants butterflies like, and how to get a butterfly to land on you. How to attract more...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Monsoon Outlook for July 27th

Here is your Monsoon Outlook for Wednesday, July 27th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. There is quite a bit of monsoonal moisture throughout the state this morning. With the increase in moisture, the flash flood watch set to expire today, July 27th is now in effect through early Friday, July 29th.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flagstaff declares State of Emergency after recent flooding

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The city of Flagstaff is declaring a State of Emergency after recent heavy rains have led to flash flooding. The declaration made Tuesday will allow the city to be eligible for more resources to support clean-up efforts. It comes after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed an...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
nau.edu

Humans of Flagstaff: Priscilla Palavicini

Tell me about a significant childhood memory and how it has impacted your life today. I was born and raised in Costa Rica, surrounded by a combination of latino family members (with both European and native ancestors) and a diverse group of international teachers/classmates, which made me who I am today! Growing up with cultural awareness and diversity at the center of my values and goals, gave me the tools needed to become a professional in higher education and specifically in the field of international education. I will be forever grateful for the opportunities my parents gave me growing up, without which I wouldn’t be where I am today.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy