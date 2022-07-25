ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

Granger Smith to Headline Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest

By City of Lawrenceburg, news release
eaglecountryonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-night event will feature AC/DC, Def Leppard, and Brooks & Dunn tribute bands. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - It’s time to “Get Back to Basics” with the Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest, September 23 & 24. The Lawrenceburg Summer Event Series presented by CIVISTA Bank features the final...

www.eaglecountryonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eaglecountryonline.com

2022 Fairs & Festivals Tour

Eagle Country 99.3 live broadcast tour of local fairs and festivals returns for the summer of 2021! This year's tour is presented by Tom Tepe Autocenter in Milan and Car Country Aurora and Harrison. Join us at the local fairs on the dates and times listed below on this page....
AURORA, IN
linknky.com

American Idol winner to perform at Fort Thomas festival

Lawrence County native and American Idol winner Noah Thompson will perform at this year’s Merchants & Music festival in Fort Thomas. Thompson, of Louisa, Kentucky, is scheduled to perform on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the Amphitheater Stage at 7:30 p.m. He’ll be opening for Dylan Scott. The outdoor...
FORT THOMAS, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

South Dearborn Athletics Introduces Online Ticket Purchasing

All Sports Passes are also available, but not through online purchase. (Aurora, Ind.) – Fans of South Dearborn athletics will have the option to purchase tickets online starting with the 2022-23 school year. The South Dearborn Athletic Department announced Thursday that fans can pre-purchase tickets for home events from...
AURORA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceburg, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Lawrenceburg, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Entertainment
eaglecountryonline.com

Taste of Aurora Offers Discounts on Food, Sweet Treats in August

More than a dozen businesses will participate. (Aurora, Ind.) – You are going to want to visit them all. Main Street Aurora invites community members to enjoy discounts at downtown district restaurants during the month of August. Taste of Aurora will feature discounts on food items and sweet treats...
AURORA, IN
WLWT 5

Kenwood Theatre closing Friday after 12 years of business

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Theatre is closing after 12 years of business. The theater will close Friday, according to a statement from Theatre Management Corporation. Watch the latest headlines from WLWT in the video player above. The owner of the building came to an agreement to close the business. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Groundbreaking Held at Site of Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion in Versailles

The gathering space will be built on the Courthouse Square where two blighted properties once stood. (Versailles, Ind.) - After a successful crowdfunding campaign, a new music and entertainment space will be built in Versailles. A groundbreaking for the future Holdsworth Entertainment Pavilion was held on July 22. Three years...
VERSAILLES, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

812 Day: Grassroots Holiday on August 12

Several local businesses will be giving back to the community. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - On August 12, locals are banning together to kick off a new annual tradition called 812 Day. 812 Day is a celebration of community in the 812-area code on the 12th day of the 8th month. Batesville...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Granger Smith
eaglecountryonline.com

Oxbow Nature Conservancy

Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
wrtv.com

3 Indiana Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000

Ind. — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday's drawing, three people who bought tickets in Indiana have won $10,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The three winners matched four out of five numbers and the Mega Ball in the July 26 jackpot drawing. The tickets...
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Chapman, Nicholson Hold SIRC Lead Following Lakeside 5K

Two more races to go before overall champions are crowned. (Brookville, Ind.) – Four races down, two to go. The 13th annual Lakeside 5K took place last Saturday in Brookville. The race was the fourth of six races in the Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit. Kyle Stanley, 18, of Falmouth,...
BROOKVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Garden#Headliner#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Civista Bank#The Wade Murphy Band#Neon Circus#Veterans Recognition
eaglecountryonline.com

Southeastern Career Center to Host Open House, College Connection Night

The event will feature a chili dinner. (Versailles, Ind.) – The Southeastern Career Center in Versailles will host an Open House and College Connection Night on Thursday, August 18. The event will run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will receive a tour of the facility and programs, connect...
VERSAILLES, IN
cincinnatirefined.com

5 reasons you can't miss the Hamilton County Fair in August

THURSDAY: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. SATURDAY: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. SUNDAY: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Here are five reasons you'll want to make it to the Hamilton County Fair this year:. The entire family can enjoy bands and live music provided by Hutch Down Records, plus there's Ascend Pro Wrestling all week and an arts and crafts exhibition. You can also have some fun on exhilarating fair rides, which are included in the price of admission.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

A longtime Cincinnati bakery is no longer family owned

Cincinnati-based Klosterman Baking Company has been acquired by a private equity firm for an undisclosed amount. The sale was finalized July 8. "As a family, we decided it was in our best interest and the interest of the company that a new organization take the lead of the business," said Chip Klosterman in a statement on behalf of the Klosterman family.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurateur goes for vacation vibes at Milford eatery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur has just opened his latest eatery, a family-friendly restaurant on the border of Old Milford and Terrace Park meant to evoke the feeling of being on vacation. Joe Creighton opened Covalt Station at 222 Wooster Pike on July 20. Creighton is best...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a good steak, then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely make time to visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

$32 million apartment along Ohio River fills quickly

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A $32 million luxury apartment development is now open along the banks of the Ohio River. Flaherty & Collins Properties has finished construction of Whiskey River Apartments, a 150-unit apartment development at 500 W. High St. in Lawrenceburg. The Indianapolis-based developer scheduled a grand opening from 2-6 p.m. July 22.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Blue Angels will be heard and seen in the area starting Thursday

Their first flight demonstrations won’t happen until Saturday afternoon, but some of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team should arrive early Thursday. The team is scheduled to arrive at Dayton International Airport at about 10 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting, according to the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. ExploreOrganizers:...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy