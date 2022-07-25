Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Monday.

The Democrat who represents Maryland’s 2nd District tested positive for the virus on Sunday evening, according to a news release. The congressman’s symptoms are mild and he is working from home while isolating, his office said. He is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Ruppersberger, who is 76, is serving his 10th term in Congress. This is the second time this year that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. He also had a positive test in January and reported mild symptoms at the time.