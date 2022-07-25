Tipsheet: Brewers refocus offensively, expand NL Central lead
By Jeff Gordon St. Louis Post-Dispatch
3 days ago
After surviving a rough scheduling stretch before the All-Star break, the depleted Cardinals quickly lost ground to the Milwaukee Brewers when they returned to work. The Brewers scored 25 runs over the weekend while winning three games against the awful Colorado Rockies. Milwaukee boosted its lead over the Cardinals in the...
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon, frustrated after the fifth inning in a 7-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicked a bat in the dugout that hit shortstop Thairo Estrada in the knee on Tuesday. Teammates, including infielder Wilmer Flores, weren't happy with Rodon's display. "Unacceptable action," Rodon said after...
The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryant went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and a walk in a narrow loss on Sunday. Yonathan Daza will start in left field and hit second.
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman are leaving no stone unturned ahead of the trade deadline. With needs in the outfield, starting pitching rotation, and bullpen, Cashman needs to be extremely diligent about the process of elimination. The most sought-after starting pitcher on the market has been...
Although the names have changed somewhat over the past decade, the recipe for success in Milwaukee has remained familiar: The pitching staff unleashes some of the most hellacious stuff imaginable, the offense does just enough, Craig Counsell pushes the right buttons, and the Brewers usually end up on top. The...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Minnesota Twins. Rowdy Tellez will take back over on first base in place of Brosseau and bat third. Andrew McCutchen will be the Brewers' cleanup man, followed in the order by Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe.
Minnesota Twins (52-45, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (54-44, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Archer (2-4, 3.41 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Brewers: Corbin Burnes (7-4, 2.20 ERA, .93 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -197, Twins +165; over/under is 8 runs.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders. Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season. His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati. “Our pitching is obviously our strong suit, but we’ve made some strides,” Tellez said of the team’s recent success at the plate. “The break helped us out and I think we are in a good spot.” Tellez’s ability to go deep changed the course of the game, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Monday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Hoerner finished with two hits and two RBIs. Rafael Ortega homered for Chicago, and Adrian Sampson pitched seven innings of two-run ball. Seiya Suzuki set up Hoerner’s clutch hit when he reached on rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz’s throwing error. Suzuki advanced on Ian Happ’s groundout and then hustled home on Hoerner’s drive into the gap in right-center. “He wants that moment probably more than anyone I’ve been around,” Cubs manager David Ross said of Hoerner. “Nice base hit for him there.”
The Milwaukee Brewers listed Mike Brosseau as their starting first baseman for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Brosseau will bat fifth and cover first base Monday while Rowdy Tellez starts on the sidelines. Brosseau has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 13 fantasy points off...
Los Angeles Dodgers (65-32, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (45-54, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (10-1, 2.79 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 87 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (1-2, 3.13 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -213, Rockies +176; over/under is 12...
Elias Díaz hit a two-run single off Kendall Graveman in the ninth inning, and the Colorado Rockies overcame the loss of starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela to beat the Chicago White Sox 6-5 on Wednesday. Senzatela, making his second start since returning from a shoulder injury, led 3-2 in the seventh when Leury García hit a comebacker off the pitcher's left foot that rolled away for a single. The 27-year-old right-hander threw some warmup pitches before walking off the mound. Lucas Gilbreath allowed Tim Anderson's RBI single and A.J. Pollock's two-run single as the White Sox went ahead 5-3....
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have displayed a flair for the dramatic ever since returning from the All-Star break. Luis Urías delivered a game-ending sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to bring home Andrew McCutchen as the Brewers edged the Minnesota Twins 7-6 on Tuesday night. The NL Central-leading Brewers have gone 4-1 since the All-Star break. In three of those wins, they were tied or behind in the eighth inning or later. “It’s certainly been a dramatic homestand from that perspective,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “You fight to get the wins. This is an example of home games, really, just being at home and having that last shot.” McCutchen started the winning rally with a one-out single off Tyler Duffey (2-4), who then walked Kolten Wong and Hunter Renfroe to load the bases. Urías followed with a fly ball, and McCutchen slid home head first well ahead of right fielder Alex Kirilloff’s throw.
Yasmani Grandal had three hits, Michael Kopech pitched effectively into the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1 on Tuesday in Denver. Liam Hendriks gave up a home run in the ninth but settled down to earn his 19th save for the White Sox, who have won three straight.
