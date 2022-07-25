Tipsheet: Brewers refocus offensively, expand NL Central lead

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of three-run homers, Corbin Burnes won his fifth straight decision and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series between Central Division leaders. Tellez homered off a wild Chris Archer (2-5) for a 3-0 lead in the first and against Jharel Cotton for an 8-3 advantage in a five-run fourth. Tellez has 20 homers, one shy of his career high in 2019 with Toronto, and nine multihomer games, including four this season. His only game with more RBIs was on May 4, when he had eight against Cincinnati. “Our pitching is obviously our strong suit, but we’ve made some strides,” Tellez said of the team’s recent success at the plate. “The break helped us out and I think we are in a good spot.” Tellez’s ability to go deep changed the course of the game, Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO