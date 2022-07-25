ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its second quarter 2022 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005837/en/

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 8472297, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005837/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT:

Cara Major or Miles Radcliffe-Trenner

(212) 750-8300

media@kkr.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Jack Switala

(212) 763-9048

kref-ir@kkr.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY REIT

SOURCE: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

PUB: 07/25/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 07/25/2022 04:17 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

B. Riley Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ B. Riley Financial Inc. (RILY) on Thursday reported a loss of $140.2 million in its second quarter. The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of $5.07 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.36 per share. The financial services firm posted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Cousins Properties: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Cousins Properties Inc. (CUZ) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The Atlanta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $104.7 million, or 70 cents per share, in the period. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Universal Truckload: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported earnings of $44.7 million in its second quarter. The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $527.2 million in the period. _____. This story was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Associated Press

Ladder Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $35 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 34 cents per share. The commercial real...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Professional Holding: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Professional Holding Corp. (PFHD) on Thursday reported net income of $7 million in its second quarter. The Coral Gables, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 50 cents per share. The company posted revenue of $25.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

MicroVision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) _ MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.6 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $314,000 in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Enova International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Enova International Inc. (ENVA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $52.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $1.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.64 per share. The online financial services company posted revenue of $408 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Finance#Commercial Real Estate#Reit#Kref
The Associated Press

Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported profit of $4.7 million in its fiscal first quarter. The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period. Its adjusted...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Codorus Valley: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YORK, Pa. (AP) _ Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $2 million. The York, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 20 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $21.7 million, exceeding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Redwood Trust: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (AP) _ Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) on Thursday reported a loss of $100 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Mill Valley, California-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 11 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Amazon post 2Q loss but revenue tops estimates, stock jumps

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Thursday reported its second-consecutive quarterly loss but its revenue topped Wall Street expectations, sending its stock sharply higher. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant lost $2.03 billion, or 20 cents per share, in the three-month period ended June 30, driven by a $3.9 billion write-down of the value of its stock investment in electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive. That compared to a profit of $7.78 billion a year ago. It posted a loss of $3.84 billion in this year’s first quarter, its first quarterly loss since 2015, which was also marked by a large Rivian write-down. Analysts had been expecting a 12-cent profit in the latest quarter, according to FactSet.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Associated Press

Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to less than 1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Erie Indemnity: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ERIE, Pa. (AP) _ Erie Indemnity Co. (ERIE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $80.1 million. The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.53 per share. The insurance company posted revenue of $726.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using...
ERIE, PA
The Associated Press

Arc Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Arc Resources Ltd. (AETUF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $597.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. The oil and natural gas company posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Shell Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) on Thursday reported profit of $148 million in its second quarter. The Houston-based company said it had net income of 33 cents per share. The master limited partnership posted revenue of $149 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its second quarter. The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share. The bank holding...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Heritage Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.8 million. The San Jose, California-based bank said it had earnings of 24 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Mettler-Toledo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $212.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $9.29. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $9.39 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount Settles Suit Against ‘Mission: Impossible’ Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays

Death-defying stunts and an endless stream of unforeseen expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Paramount Pictures and its financial partners to shoulder a massive $290 million budget for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. It’s tens of millions more than they expected to spend on the Tom Cruise-led project. Paramount will get some of that back in a deal with Federal Insurance Company resolving a suit accusing the Chubb unit of refusing to live up to the terms of its insurance policy. According to a court document filed on Wednesday, the two sides reached a tentative agreement to...
PARAMOUNT, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy