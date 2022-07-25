ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for damaging winds. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia Northeastern Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 327 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sydnorsville, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chatham Gretna Callands Sydnorsville Snow Creek Dry Fork and Mountain Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Granville, Harnett, Johnston, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Durham; Granville; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Moore; Orange; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Alamance County in central North Carolina North central Moore County in central North Carolina Southern Orange County in central North Carolina North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Southwestern Granville County in central North Carolina Lee County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina West central Johnston County in central North Carolina Eastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 221 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Mebane to near Cary to near Sanford, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Sanford, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Pittsboro, Wake Forest and Garner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy