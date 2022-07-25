Special Weather Statement issued for Charlotte, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alamance; Chatham; Durham; Granville; Harnett; Johnston; Lee; Moore; Orange; Wake The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Alamance County in central North Carolina North central Moore County in central North Carolina Southern Orange County in central North Carolina North central Harnett County in central North Carolina Southwestern Granville County in central North Carolina Lee County in central North Carolina Wake County in central North Carolina West central Johnston County in central North Carolina Eastern Chatham County in central North Carolina Durham County in central North Carolina * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 221 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Mebane to near Cary to near Sanford, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Chapel Hill, Sanford, Hillsborough, Creedmoor, Pittsboro, Wake Forest and Garner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
