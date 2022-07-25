In Memory: July 25

This will get your head spinning. There will be a back-to-school event this weekend at Indian River Mall. Yes, a new school year approaches. The mall’s “Back to School and Indoor VendorFest” runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school physicals and wellness screenings by the VNA Mobile Health Clinic, across from the Food Court. A parent or guardian needs to be present for the physical if the child is under the age of 18 years. Your child can also learn about bike safety with activities presented by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Maximum Velocity Gymnastics will present free demonstrations. Visit booths run by vendors and nonprofit groups. You can drop off new donations at Guest Services for the “Help Kids Succeed” group which is holding a school supply and backpack drive to help out students in need. And you can register to win free prizes. The drawing for that will be at 4 p.m. And, raffles will be held to benefit the Humane Society of Vero Beach. In addition to all this, you can participate in the OneBlood blood drive which will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the bus outside the mall. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and a OneBlood towel. It also includes a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged for donating blood. Visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 68746. The Indian River Mall is located at 6200 20th St., Vero Beach. Call Nikki at 954-815-3083 or visit IndianRiverMall.com. For more information about the free school physicals and health screenings, call 772-567-5551 or visit VNATC.com.

