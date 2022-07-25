ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

In Memory: July 25

By Staff Writer
veronews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth “Betsy” Helen Field-Connelly, 65, Sebastian. Elizabeth “Betsy” Helen Field-Connelly, age 65, passed away July 14, 2022 at her home in Sebastian, Florida. She was born February 26, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Norman T. Field, Jr. and June Horacek Field. Betsy retired...

veronews.com

veronews.com

Mueller Campus president Casey Lunceford retiring – sort of

Indian River State College campus president and trombonist Casey Lunceford is retiring at the end of August – sort of. Based on his planned post-retirement activities – serving on boards, consulting, teaching college music classes and helping local high school bands – he may actually be busier than ever starting Sept. 1.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

John’s Island West golf course ranked No. 4 in Florida

The oft-celebrated John’s Island West golf course continues to impress industry experts who annually rank it among the nation’s best, as well as one of the elite layouts in the state. The latest recognition comes from Golfweek magazine, which earlier this month ranked John’s Island’s mainland jewel No....
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: July 27, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Gardens Mall names new general manager

The Forbes Company has named Sarah Kudisch as the new general manager of The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens. She brings more than 15 years of experience working in the shopping center and real estate development industries. Ms. Kudisch is succeeding Jim McCarten, who recently retired after serving as general manager for The Gardens Mall since 1989.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Horses in 2 Florida Counties Test Positive for Strangles

On July 18, the Florida Department Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a 20-year-old mare in Orange County positive for strangles after presenting with nasal discharge. Her vaccination status is unknown, and 48 horses were exposed at the boarding facility where she resides. On July 19, an Indian River County mare...
FLORIDA STATE
sebastiandaily.com

Who has the Best Wings in Sebastian, FL?

We announce the Best Wings in Sebastian Florida! In this video we talk about the results from our Best Wings survey that was sent out to nearly 18,000 people. Our Sebastian Daily subscribers voted for nearly 20 different places in Sebastian. ➡️ Watch the Best Wings in Sebastian, FL survey...
SEBASTIAN, FL
cbs12.com

Roadside scammers: Cancer fundraiser scam in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Ever since phones now detect scam calls, emails and text messages—some scammers are finding new ways to take people's hard earned money. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a new type of scam happening across the state—intersection fundraiser scams.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Generosity kicks into overdrive at car show to benefit vets

All spiffed up and gleaming in the sun, nearly 100 antique, foreign, collector, modified and muscle cars were parked alongside one another at the 12th annual Father’s Day Car Show to benefit Vietnam Veterans of Indian River County, which is open to all local veterans. “Through good relationships with...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Pelican Island Audubon Society hires executive director

Indian River County’s oldest and most active environmental organization has hired its first executive director with the aim of expanding its programs and increasing its public profile after nearly 60 years of volunteer leadership. “Up till now, we have been so busy starting and running programs that we haven’t...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Coming Up! ‘Back to School’ fest stuffed with fun, prizes, info

This will get your head spinning. There will be a back-to-school event this weekend at Indian River Mall. Yes, a new school year approaches. The mall’s “Back to School and Indoor VendorFest” runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30. There will be free school physicals and wellness screenings by the VNA Mobile Health Clinic, across from the Food Court. A parent or guardian needs to be present for the physical if the child is under the age of 18 years. Your child can also learn about bike safety with activities presented by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. Maximum Velocity Gymnastics will present free demonstrations. Visit booths run by vendors and nonprofit groups. You can drop off new donations at Guest Services for the “Help Kids Succeed” group which is holding a school supply and backpack drive to help out students in need. And you can register to win free prizes. The drawing for that will be at 4 p.m. And, raffles will be held to benefit the Humane Society of Vero Beach. In addition to all this, you can participate in the OneBlood blood drive which will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the bus outside the mall. Donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and a OneBlood towel. It also includes a wellness checkup including blood pressure, pulse, temperature, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are encouraged for donating blood. Visit OneBlood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code 68746. The Indian River Mall is located at 6200 20th St., Vero Beach. Call Nikki at 954-815-3083 or visit IndianRiverMall.com. For more information about the free school physicals and health screenings, call 772-567-5551 or visit VNATC.com.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Wife of Hank Williams Jr. died from collapsed lung after surgery in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The medical examiner ruled the cause of death for Mary Williams, the 58-year-old wife of country music star Hank Williams Jr., as a collapsed lung, "due to a perforated parietal pleura during liposuction with autologous fat reinjection procedure. The perforation happened during the surgery, Associate...
JUPITER, FL

