County set to hire Realtor to explore sale of coliseum

Attendees walk towards the main entrance of the Permian Basin International Oil Show on its opening Day Tuesday morning at the Ector County Coliseum. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court is set to hire a Realtor to enter into discussion about a potential sale of the Ector County Coliseum during Tuesday’s meeting.

Greg Simmons, the commissioner for Precinct 2, said during an interview on Monday morning that Tuesday’s agenda item “to consider, discuss, approve and take any necessary action regarding a Proposed Real Estate Broker contract between Ector County and J.L .Herriage/Copper Key Realty for the potential sale of the Ector County Coliseum” is solely to hire J.L. Herriage/Copper Key Realty as the county’s Realtor to enter into contract talks with a national company headquartered out of Florida that has properties across the country.

This agenda item and others will be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Courthouse Annex.

“There would not be any kind of sale or decision made (on Tuesday),” Simmons said. “It is simply to say we are going to hire this individual to be our Realtor and find out if it’s even a feasible request.

“I would have never thought anybody would want to buy the coliseum. It’s a very old facility and it’s pretty specific on what it can be used for. Sure enough there are companies out there that do that. … At this point, if someone wants to buy it, we have to find out what price that would be and does it make sense to even consider it.

“There wouldn’t be a decision made for quite a while probably.”

Don Stringer, commissioners for Precinct 3, said everyone who has called him since the announcement was made public on Friday have expressed their disapproval.

“There’s no definite in place,” Stringer said on Monday afternoon. “The people that have contacted me are not in favor of selling the coliseum. I haven’t talk to anybody since it became public that is in favor of selling the coliseum.”

Simmons said the county wouldn’t have considered putting the coliseum up for sale had this company not approached the county about purchasing the facility. Simmons said discussions would take place over a long period of time and would be open for public scrutiny and comment. Simmons said the facility includes the coliseum, all the barns on the property and parking lots.

On Friday, Herriage told the Odessa American they would be a for-profit business and that he was contacted by the company and that the company thinks Odessa needs more entertainment. He said the company would honor the Chuck Wagon Gang lease.

Herriage also said they would honor contracts with possibly small increases in following years for recurring contracts.

Herriage also detailed the company sees a great opportunity to bring in more events and festivals possibly once a month and plan on adding an indoor soccer group and outdoor amphitheater and upgrade the sound system. He declined to name the company on Friday but said they hope to do it in the next six months.

Herriage also said the company would keep the current staff. Nothing is finalized and Herriage would represent the county, but he stressed nothing is finalized until commissioners make a decision.

The coliseum is reportedly fetching an offer between $20 and $25 million for the facility that has always been a county complex and is home to the Jackalopes, the Permian Basin Fair & Expo and the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

The commissioner’s court voted on June 28 to extend one year contracts to Odessa Concessions Inc. and Jackalopes Holding LLC.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan has a personnel request that would be to consider, discuss and take any necessary action regarding a request to hire two assistant district attorneys.

As of Monday, the Ector County District Attorney’s Office has five openings. Gallivan said another attorney is leaving in a week, so the district attorney’s office will be back to six openings. He also said if the two assistant district attorneys are approved during Tuesday’s meeting that will shrink the number to four openings.

Full staff at the Ector County District Attorney’s Office is 22.

Commissioners will also discuss four agenda items in executive session.

The executive session topics include legal matters, real estate issues and personnel matters.

The court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to re-appoint Commissioner Mike Gardner to the 911 Emergency Communication District of Ector County to be effective from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2024, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a presentation by Betenbough Homes regarding a subdivision that they are considering building. (Precinct 1)

>> Declare surplus and approve the sale by auction of assets and other items on the attached lists and take any further discussion or action deemed necessary.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to update SOV (Statement of Values) for submission to Travelers Insurance Group in partnership with USI Insurance Services and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action for the appointment of Judges and Co-Judges for 2021 – 2023 and the appointment of Early Voting Clerks and Ballot Board for 2022 – 2023.

>> Consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding modified library hours; new strategic plan (mission, vision and strategic areas of focus); the implementation of TikTok for library social media and authorize the County Judge to sign any and all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a new, enhanced multi-year software subscription purchase agreement for SirsiDynix, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Approve, reject, discuss, or take any necessary action regarding Amendment #8 to the Contract with Vector Fleet Management and to renew the contract for the Fiscal Year 2022 – 2023, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Award, reject, discuss, or take any necessary action regarding the Amendment to Food Service for the Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers, and authorize the County Judge and other County Officials and employees to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to hire 2 ADA at a Step 5 and a Step 7.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on vacating TTF Ranch Estates 3rd Filing 21.55 acres located in Section 26, Block 44, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas and approving TTF Ranch Estates, Corrected 2nd Filing 21.55 acres located in Section 26, Block 44, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (Precinct 4) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Review, consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the following proposed Consent Agenda: To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Library, Educational Travel, 001-690-5161 from Periodicals/Microfilm 001-690-5200 for $1,000.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Departmental Furniture & Equipment, 001-690-5199 and to Donated Revenues, 001-4171 for $8,000.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Health Department, Motor Vehicle Repairs & Maintenance, 001-470-5251 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $4,500.

>> Present the County Judge’s Proposed 2022- 2023 Budget for public inspection and review.

>> Consider and approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for July 26, 2022, to review County financial statements and reports.