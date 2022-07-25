ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

County set to hire Realtor to explore sale of coliseum

By Royal McGregor
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOmvo_0gsN5jNV00
Attendees walk towards the main entrance of the Permian Basin International Oil Show on its opening Day Tuesday morning at the Ector County Coliseum. (Eli Hartman|Odessa American)

The Ector County Commissioners’ Court is set to hire a Realtor to enter into discussion about a potential sale of the Ector County Coliseum during Tuesday’s meeting.

Greg Simmons, the commissioner for Precinct 2, said during an interview on Monday morning that Tuesday’s agenda item “to consider, discuss, approve and take any necessary action regarding a Proposed Real Estate Broker contract between Ector County and J.L .Herriage/Copper Key Realty for the potential sale of the Ector County Coliseum” is solely to hire J.L. Herriage/Copper Key Realty as the county’s Realtor to enter into contract talks with a national company headquartered out of Florida that has properties across the country.

This agenda item and others will be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Courthouse Annex.

“There would not be any kind of sale or decision made (on Tuesday),” Simmons said. “It is simply to say we are going to hire this individual to be our Realtor and find out if it’s even a feasible request.

“I would have never thought anybody would want to buy the coliseum. It’s a very old facility and it’s pretty specific on what it can be used for. Sure enough there are companies out there that do that. … At this point, if someone wants to buy it, we have to find out what price that would be and does it make sense to even consider it.

“There wouldn’t be a decision made for quite a while probably.”

Don Stringer, commissioners for Precinct 3, said everyone who has called him since the announcement was made public on Friday have expressed their disapproval.

“There’s no definite in place,” Stringer said on Monday afternoon. “The people that have contacted me are not in favor of selling the coliseum. I haven’t talk to anybody since it became public that is in favor of selling the coliseum.”

Simmons said the county wouldn’t have considered putting the coliseum up for sale had this company not approached the county about purchasing the facility. Simmons said discussions would take place over a long period of time and would be open for public scrutiny and comment. Simmons said the facility includes the coliseum, all the barns on the property and parking lots.

On Friday, Herriage told the Odessa American they would be a for-profit business and that he was contacted by the company and that the company thinks Odessa needs more entertainment. He said the company would honor the Chuck Wagon Gang lease.

Herriage also said they would honor contracts with possibly small increases in following years for recurring contracts.

Herriage also detailed the company sees a great opportunity to bring in more events and festivals possibly once a month and plan on adding an indoor soccer group and outdoor amphitheater and upgrade the sound system. He declined to name the company on Friday but said they hope to do it in the next six months.

Herriage also said the company would keep the current staff. Nothing is finalized and Herriage would represent the county, but he stressed nothing is finalized until commissioners make a decision.

The coliseum is reportedly fetching an offer between $20 and $25 million for the facility that has always been a county complex and is home to the Jackalopes, the Permian Basin Fair & Expo and the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo.

The commissioner’s court voted on June 28 to extend one year contracts to Odessa Concessions Inc. and Jackalopes Holding LLC.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan has a personnel request that would be to consider, discuss and take any necessary action regarding a request to hire two assistant district attorneys.

As of Monday, the Ector County District Attorney’s Office has five openings. Gallivan said another attorney is leaving in a week, so the district attorney’s office will be back to six openings. He also said if the two assistant district attorneys are approved during Tuesday’s meeting that will shrink the number to four openings.

Full staff at the Ector County District Attorney’s Office is 22.

Commissioners will also discuss four agenda items in executive session.

The executive session topics include legal matters, real estate issues and personnel matters.

The court will also:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to re-appoint Commissioner Mike Gardner to the 911 Emergency Communication District of Ector County to be effective from October 1, 2022 to September 30, 2024, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on a presentation by Betenbough Homes regarding a subdivision that they are considering building. (Precinct 1)

>> Declare surplus and approve the sale by auction of assets and other items on the attached lists and take any further discussion or action deemed necessary.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action to update SOV (Statement of Values) for submission to Travelers Insurance Group in partnership with USI Insurance Services and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action for the appointment of Judges and Co-Judges for 2021 – 2023 and the appointment of Early Voting Clerks and Ballot Board for 2022 – 2023.

>> Consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding modified library hours; new strategic plan (mission, vision and strategic areas of focus); the implementation of TikTok for library social media and authorize the County Judge to sign any and all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding a new, enhanced multi-year software subscription purchase agreement for SirsiDynix, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Approve, reject, discuss, or take any necessary action regarding Amendment #8 to the Contract with Vector Fleet Management and to renew the contract for the Fiscal Year 2022 – 2023, and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Award, reject, discuss, or take any necessary action regarding the Amendment to Food Service for the Adult and Juvenile Detention Centers, and authorize the County Judge and other County Officials and employees to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding a request to hire 2 ADA at a Step 5 and a Step 7.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on vacating TTF Ranch Estates 3rd Filing 21.55 acres located in Section 26, Block 44, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas and approving TTF Ranch Estates, Corrected 2nd Filing 21.55 acres located in Section 26, Block 44, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (Precinct 4) and authorize the County Judge to sign.

>> Review, consider, discuss, approve, and take any necessary action regarding the following proposed Consent Agenda: To consider, discuss, and approve a line item transfer to General Fund, Library, Educational Travel, 001-690-5161 from Periodicals/Microfilm 001-690-5200 for $1,000.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Departmental Furniture & Equipment, 001-690-5199 and to Donated Revenues, 001-4171 for $8,000.

>> Consider, discuss, and approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Health Department, Motor Vehicle Repairs & Maintenance, 001-470-5251 from Unreserved Fund Balance, 001-3310 for $4,500.

>> Present the County Judge’s Proposed 2022- 2023 Budget for public inspection and review.

>> Consider and approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for July 26, 2022, to review County financial statements and reports.

Comments / 2

Related
cbs7.com

Odessa City Council meeting for next years budget

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Yesterday the Odessa City Council met to discuss next years budget, and some of the proposals included were a 6% increase in water sewer rates and a 3.5% increase in solid waste rates. The City Council meeting was the first discussion for the coming years budget. These...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland ISD announces policy for free and reduced-price meals

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD announced its policy for free and reduced-price meals for children served under current income eligibility guidelines. Starting Wednesday, Midland ISD will begin distributing letters to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits and actions needing to be taken by households to apply for benefits. Applications are available here. Paper applications are also available by request at Child Nutrition Services at 801 S. Moran, Bldg. #2, Midland, TX 79701.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Not-so-Midland wedding and event center opening in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A new wedding and event center is opening soon in Midland and is trying to set itself apart by not being very Midland. It’s not quite ready, but in the not-too-distant future, you and your main squeeze will have a new spot to get married.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Business
Odessa, TX
Government
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Florida State
Ector County, TX
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Ector County, TX
Odessa, TX
Business
Ector County, TX
Government
cbs7.com

Fabulous Women networking group growing rapidly in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Fabulous Women of Odessa, a networking group for women from all walks of life, might be the Basin’s best-kept secret. There are Fabulous Women networking groups across Texas, but it only came to Odessa six months ago. The group has grown from 20 to...
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Top 5 Rules of Driving on I-20 Through Midland/Odessa

With construction beginning on I-20 to switch overpasses, that makes driving along the interstate quite the frustrating experience. So with that said, here are the Top 5 rules of driving on I-20 through Midland/Odessa:. 1. Just Don't. We have two other routes to go between Midland and Odessa so use...
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtor#County Judge
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating theft at HEB

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to an affidavit, on June 5, the woman pictured below was caught on camera stealing several items from the HEB store on W University.  If you recognize this woman, please call Detective Yelley at […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker

A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

DPS searching for suspects near Duke & 87th street, no danger to public

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - DPS reports they have now cleared the area. The vehicle has been towed. At this time the suspects have still not been apprehended. *********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************. A spokesperson with DPS says they are currently searching for two suspects near Duke and 87th. DPS initiated a pursuit where the...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Trio arrested in Academy theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Three people are behind bars in connection with a robbery at Academy Sports that left one person injured earlier this week. Roxann Kabler, 29, Keith Wyatt, 41, and Ivan Jo Milles, 32, have all been charged with Robbery, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on July 26, officers responded to Academy […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man sentenced in connection with 2018 shooting

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man has been sentenced in connection with a 2018 shooting that left one man injured. Pedro Antonio Gomez, 30, was found guilty Tuesday on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was found not guilty on two other counts. Jurors sentenced...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Who Remembers Back To School Shopping At This Store That Doesn’t Even Exist Anymore?

Like it or not, the first day of school is so close for many and actually next week for others. Check out a list of when school starts for Midland, Odessa, and surrounding areas here. If you asked kids what their favorite thing about going back to school is I bet more than half would answer, back to school shopping! I mean, I was a kid in school once, and that is what I looked forward to every school year.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD hosting gun raffle to help officer’s newborn baby

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is hosting a gun raffle to help the family of one of Midland’s finest. Baby Gus was born about eight weeks prematurely and has a long road ahead of him, including surgery. To help the Goodnight family cover the cost of medical bills, MPD will raffle off a new gun and tickets are available through August 1st.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander charged with indecency with a child

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after a child made an outcry of abuse. Errol Adenic, 36, has been charged with one count of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. According to an affidavit, around 7:55 a.m. last Friday, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate […]
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested in connection with Yeti cooler theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week in connection with a grab-n-dash at a beloved local business. Brandon Ramirez, 28, has been charged with theft. On July 21, HTeaO employees told officers with the Odessa Police Department that a man and woman were caught on camera entering the store. The pair […]
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
335
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy