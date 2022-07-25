ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNT News

Flags will fly at half-staff for North KC officer killed in line of duty

By Alyssa Wingo
 3 days ago
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly directed that flags be flown at half-staff on Wednesday, July 27 in honor of a North Kansas City police officer who was recently killed in the line of duty.

“I am directing flags statewide be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Daniel Vasquez, a North Kansas City Police Officer from Kansas whose life was taken too soon,” Kelly said. ”My thoughts are with Officer Vasquez’s loved ones as they mourn his loss.”

32-year-old Officer Daniel Vasquez from Kansas City, Kansas, was shot and killed during a traffic stop while on duty on July 19. Joshua T. Rocha, 24, who admitted to shooting Vasquez after his arrest is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Investigators said Vasquez stopped Rocha’s car near 21st and Clay in North Kansas City because of an expired temporary tag. According to a probable cause statement, video from Rocha’s dash camera showed Rocha opening the door of his car and immediately firing at Officer Vasquez.

Rocha then got out of the car and shot Vasquez two more times after he fell to the street. The video shows Rocha getting back into his car and driving away, according to the court document.

Investigators announced they had Rocha in custody several hours after the shooting. Paperwork shows Rocha turned himself into police at the Clay County Annex. When asked why he shot Vasquez, court documents show Rocha told investigators that he did not want to go to jail or have his vehicle towed.

Officer Vasquez began his service with the North Kansas City Police Department in 2021. He will be interred during services held on Wednesday, July 27. 

