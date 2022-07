(Fargo, ND) -- The public is being asked to avoid the area near 5th street south and 9th avenue south due to a high-risk search warrant. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at approximately 6 a.m, Red River Valley SWAT and FPD began assisting the Cass County Drug Task Force with the high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at a private residence within the 900 block of 5th Street South. A perimeter has been set up around a house and multiple individuals are believed to be inside.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO