San Diego Botanic Garden’s World of Houseplants’ Drawing Plant Parents and Green Thumbs

Whether you have a green thumb or wish you did you can learn a lot about houseplants at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s summer exhibition, World of Houseplants, now in full swing through Monday, Sept. 5.

With 66% of American households owning at least one houseplant (according to a 2020 Statista survey) and Millennials driving 2021 houseplant sales (according to Garden Center Magazine), green thumbs can flock to take in San Diego Botanic Garden‘s World of Houseplants which has incorporated hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species to its already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants, and wax plants.

SDBG is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Members of SDBG and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program receive free admission.

SDBG members get exclusive access to the exhibition on Sundays, 9 to 10 a.m. Non-member admissions range from $12 to $18. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit.

Tickets can be purchased here.

The seven-week run of World of Houseplants will feature: