San Diego Botanic Garden’s World of Houseplants’ Drawing Plant Parents and Green Thumbs
Whether you have a green thumb or wish you did you can learn a lot about houseplants at the San Diego Botanic Garden’s summer exhibition, World of Houseplants, now in full swing through Monday, Sept. 5.
With 66% of American households owning at least one houseplant (according to a 2020 Statista survey) and Millennials driving 2021 houseplant sales (according to Garden Center Magazine), green thumbs can flock to take in San Diego Botanic Garden‘s World of Houseplants which has incorporated hundreds more houseplants, from easy, everyday plants to rare species to its already impressive collection of air plants, aroids, carnivorous plants, and wax plants.
SDBG is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. Members of SDBG and other gardens participating in the American Horticultural Society’s Reciprocal Admissions Program receive free admission.
SDBG members get exclusive access to the exhibition on Sundays, 9 to 10 a.m. Non-member admissions range from $12 to $18. Entrance to the exhibition includes access to the rest of the garden’s 37 acres during the same visit.
Tickets can be purchased here.
The seven-week run of World of Houseplants will feature:
- Displays in the Garden’s state-of-the-art, 8,000 square foot, glass-enclosed facility, the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory, which will be enhanced in immersive, artistic designs incorporating hundreds of additional plants brought in for the exhibition
- On select days, vendors from the US and abroad will sell everyday plants and collector cuttings, potting materials, unique pots, and other houseplant products.
- SDBG will offer multiple classes and hands-on workshops to share information about caring for plants from begonias to bromeliads, potting techniques, and supplies, keeping houseplants looking their best, and things to consider when setting up a plant collection.
