Santino Ferrucci is on standby for Team Penske in the event that Josef Newgarden cannot compete in Saturday’s IndyCar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden appeared to be well on his way to sweeping the Iowa Speedway IndyCar doubleheader and securing his fifth win at the track on Sunday afternoon after dominating Saturday’s race and much of Sunday’s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO