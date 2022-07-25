Woman dies trying to save her dog in irrigation canal, Washington police say

A woman died inside a canal on July 24, 2022, near Royal City, Washington, authorities said. She was trying to save her dog when she fell into the water. Google Maps

A 46-year-old woman died trying to rescue her dog from an irrigation canal in Washington, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, to a canal about three miles east of Royal City, Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Brigetta Delgado was trying to save her dog from the canal when she fell into the water and never resurfaced, deputies said.

She became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, deputies said.

When the water released its grip on Delgado, rescuers were able to recover her body, deputies said.

A coroner will perform an autopsy on her.

Authorities said the dog did not survive.

Royal City is about 135 miles southwest of Spokane.