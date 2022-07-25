ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal City, WA

Woman dies trying to save her dog in irrigation canal, Washington police say

By Helena Wegner
 3 days ago
A woman died inside a canal on July 24, 2022, near Royal City, Washington, authorities said. She was trying to save her dog when she fell into the water. Google Maps

A 46-year-old woman died trying to rescue her dog from an irrigation canal in Washington, authorities said.

Police and firefighters responded around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, to a canal about three miles east of Royal City, Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

Brigetta Delgado was trying to save her dog from the canal when she fell into the water and never resurfaced, deputies said.

She became trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool, deputies said.

When the water released its grip on Delgado, rescuers were able to recover her body, deputies said.

A coroner will perform an autopsy on her.

Authorities said the dog did not survive.

Royal City is about 135 miles southwest of Spokane.

ncwlife.com

Man who rammed a police car sentenced to a year in jail

A man who rammed his car into a Wenatchee police patrol vehicle in 2020 will serve a year and a day in jail. Antonio Banuelos, 28, of East Wenatchee was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court, after pleading guilty to charges of eluding police, malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and hit and run.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Police: Man accidentally killed by boyfriend in Ellensburg shooting

ELLENSBURG - Ellensburg Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead on Monday night. Ellensburg Police say the victim was Tyler Lowrence, who is originally from Umatilla, Oregon. Police were summoned to the scene of a shooting at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Yew...
ELLENSBURG, WA
ifiberone.com

Woman dies after falling into canal near Royal City while trying to rescue dog

ROYAL CITY — A Moses Lake woman trying to rescue her dog from a canal near Royal City died after she fell into the water. Emergency personnel responded about 12:45 p.m. Sunday to a canal off of Dodson Road Southwest, near Road 12 Southwest after witnesses say 46-year-old Brigetta Delgado had fallen into the canal, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
ROYAL CITY, WA
