ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

How Chaim Bloom, Red Sox Approach MLB Trade Deadline Should Be Abundantly Clear

By John Tomase
nbcboston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomase: Chaim Bloom has only one course of action over the next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Chaim Bloom is the James Webb telescope of baseball bosses: transfixed by the long view. His every move since joining the Red Sox has been with an eye to the future, or...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Boston Red Sox

In losing five straight games to the Yankees and Blue Jays, the Red Sox gave up 54 more runs than they scored. That run differential is the worst, for any team, in any five game span, since 1901, which was not real baseball. Add to that that all five games came against division opponents, in a division where a month ago we thought FOUR teams would come out as playoff seeds, and you have an argument that those five games were the worst such consecutive stretch any baseball team has ever been through.
BOSTON, MA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez

The Dodgers have never been afraid to make a splashy trade during the Andrew Friedman era. Before Nationals star Juan Soto suddenly became available, the Dodgers team president had publicly stated that the franchise’s preference was to lean on “internal” improvements to the roster. However, Friedman noted how the Dodgers “owe it to our fans” to explore adding a player like Soto, but according to one insider, the team is also looking at relatively cheaper trade targets including Boston Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanNation Fastball

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And Milwaukee Brewers Make A Deal

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers made a trade. Brewers Player Development: "Minor league roster moves: OF Jackson Chourio Wisconsin (A+), will be active tomorrow (6/26) OF Abraham Almonte traded to Boston for cash considerations RHP Luis Contreras Biloxi (AA) RHP JT Hintzen has been released INF Jean Carmona has been released"
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox making J.D. Martinez available in trade talks

With only one week until the MLB trade deadline, J.D. Martinez's days in Boston may be numbered. The Red Sox designated hitter is one of several players likely on the trading block if the organization decides to sell. He's in the final year of his contract and will turn 35 years old next month.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox acquire outfielder in trade with Brewers

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday. They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee's player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester. Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations,...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox reunite with outfielder who was suspended for PEDs

The Red Sox have signed veteran utilityman Danny Santana to a minor-league contract with the intentions of sending him to Triple-A Worcester as big league depth. Santana hasn't played this year while serving an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. The 31-year-old switch hitter appeared in 38 games for the Red Sox last year, batting .181 with five homers.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Chaim Bloom
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Larry Lucchino
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Yardbarker

Three trades Brewers could make to move Keston Hiura in exchange for immediate help

The Milwaukee Brewers have put in a lot of time and work into helping Keston Hiura develop into a Major League Baseball player. Unfortunately, Hiura has taken longer to find a place on the roster than originally thought. Due to his lackluster defense at second base, the team attempted to move him to first base. Then, when he struggled at the plate for two seasons, Milwaukee began shifting him to the outfield. Now, even though he has a OPS of .805, the Brewers have sent him back down to Triple-A. In Nashville, Hiura is hitting .355/.459/.774 with four home runs and 13 RBI in 37 games. Perhaps the Brewers have sent him down to build up his trade value so they can exchange him for immediate help. If this is the case, here are three trades involving Hiura that would improve the Brewers’ 2022 team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Boston

Signature John Hancock sign at Fenway Park coming down

BOSTON – Fenway Park will have a different look next season. Insurance company John Hancock will not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox at the end of this year. As a result, the signature John Hancock logo above the scoreboard in centerfield will be coming down when the season ends.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Sox
NBC Sports

Tomase: As trade deadline nears, these Chaim Bloom comments are telling

Chaim Bloom spoke for more than a half hour about the MLB trade deadline Wednesday and predictably didn't say much, except to reiterate that the team has no plans to trade Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers. It's close-to-the-vest season. No one wants to show their cards. But tucked among answers...
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees acquire former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi from Royals

The Yankees have acquired former Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Royals in exchange for three pitching prospects, the clubs announced late Wednesday night. Benintendi, 28, was viewed as an appealing target ahead of the August 2 trade deadline given the fact that he is slated to become a free-agent at the end of the season and was playing for a 39-59 Royals team that is not contending for anything.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy