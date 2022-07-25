ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama basketball set to face Michigan State in 2022 Phil Knight Invitational

By AJ Holliday
Alabama head coach Nate Oats signals in against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama basketball will face the Michigan State Spartans in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational on Nov. 24, ESPN Events announced Monday.

The two teams will play the opening round inside the Moda Center, home of the Portland Trail Blazers. The Crimson Tide will face either UConn or Oregon in the semifinal round on Nov. 25.

The PKI tournament will feature eight men’s teams and four women’s teams. The other men’s teams competing are Iowa State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova. Six of the eight teams reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

Moda Championship packages are now on sale, single session tickets will be on sale starting July 29. You can find ticket information here.

The Tide and Spartans are scheduled to tip off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

