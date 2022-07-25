ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, MA

Portuguese Man O’ War Reported at Popular Westport Beach

By Maddie Levine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst, it was dozens of great white shark sightings along the Cape. Then, it was whales landing on boats. Now, Portuguese men o' war are the new topic of discussion after Horseneck Beach in Westport was forced to close Monday due to a reported sighting. The Massachusetts Department of...

fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Cabin Cruiser takes on water off Fairhaven Town Beach

“We still don’t know what we hit. We were more than 1000 yards off shore at the peak of high tide, and in safe water according to navigation systems and boating experience. We ended up 300 yards offshore as we were disabled for a half hour waiting for help! [William Brown, passenger]
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston

Why are whales coming so close to boats near Plymouth?

Feeding humpback whales have collided with multiple boats recently. Massachusetts has long been known as one of the world’s best whale watching locations. But recently, people enjoying the local waters have gotten an extremely close – and dangerous – look at these majestic creatures. On Sunday, a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Boaters Urged to Be Cautious Around Whales Near Plymouth Harbor

Authorities in Massachusetts are cautioning boaters and personal watercraft users to be careful in the ocean waters near Plymouth, where three juvenile humpback whales have been feeding for at least a week. While many have been gathering to take photos of the whales from shore, people have also taken to...
PLYMOUTH, MA
rimonthly.com

This Mysterious Rock Formation in Narragansett is a Sign of Hope

When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
NARRAGANSETT, RI
FUN 107

Only Real SouthCoast Locals Know How To Pronounce These Town Names

Tourist season is well underway on the SouthCoast and there is one surefire way to know who is local and who is not: town name pronunciations. Yes, there are lots of tricky town names, street names and even food names around here and only those who are truly from the SouthCoast seem to know how to say them all correctly.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Warwick Restaurant Keeping the Spirit Alive of Teens Taken Too Soon

A Warwick, Rhode Island restaurant is creating a lot of chatter surrounding their newly released menu, but the food items are hardly the attraction. Angelica and Michael Penta of Gel’s Kitchen wanted to honor four Rhode Island teens that lost their lives over the past few years to ensure their legacy lives on, so they will be offering special meals that give back to each child’s foundation.
WCVB

Plane ends up in trees on Cape Cod after landing mishap

No serious injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a small plane crashed into the woods on Cape Cod. The plane ended up with its nose in the trees at Cape Cod Airfield in Barnstable. A police officer on the scene said the two people on board were not badly hurt.
BARNSTABLE, MA
FUN 107

He Sailed Alone From Marion to Portugal — and He’s 16

Cal Currier, only 16 years old, departed Marion via sailboat last month and crossed the Atlantic Ocean alone over the weekend, landing himself in Portugal. He's among the youngest to ever do it. Even more impressive, Currier says he only recently took up sailing lessons. Yet he successfully tackled this...
MARION, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Photographer’s Passion Is Nature Photography

New Bedford's Paul Smith got a degree in accounting at Southeastern Massachusetts University (SMU), now known as the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (UMD). He worked as an accountant for Calvin Clothing, manufacturing men's suits at 64 Conduit Street in New Bedford for seven years. The plant opened in 1968 and closed in November 1991. It was then that Smith decided to strike out on his own – but what would he do for the rest of his life?
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston

Antisemitic meme posted by RI restaurant prompts major backlash

Atlantic Sports Bar and Restaurant in Tiverton shared a post comparing recent warm temperatures to Nazi concentration camps. A Rhode Island restaurant is facing massive backlash after an antisemitic meme was posted on social media. The post in question appeared Friday on the Facebook page of Atlantic Sports Bar and...
TIVERTON, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Implements Voluntary Water Restrictions

You don't have to be a meteorologist to recognize the fact that the SouthCoast is experiencing some extreme drought conditions this summer. All you have to do is look out the window at your lawn. Unless you have an automatic sprinkler system and you're not afraid of seeing a dramatic...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Gazelle’s Groomsmen Got Down on One Knee and Was Publicly ‘Iced’ [VIDEO]

It was the 'icing' heard around the SouthCoast. On Monday, July 25th, I called for a "meeting of the minds" at Ming Sushi on Purchase Street in New Bedford. I arranged for five of my chosen friends and family members to gather for some sushi, beer, and an important message. It was the day I chose my groomsmen for my 2023 wedding.
