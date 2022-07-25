ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Let’s Talk Pella – 175th Anniversary Celebration Part One

By Andrew Schneider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeri Vos, Jessi Vos, and Kristi Leonard with a group organizing a celebration...

Let’s Talk Indianola – The Otter Adventure

Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Gregg Woody of the Otter Adventure Show at the Warren County Fair. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
INDIANOLA, IA
Final Thursdays in Pella Event Coming Tonight

The final Thursdays in Pella comes to Central Park this evening. Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance Executive Director Karen Eischen says the final theme is “Wet N’ Wild,” and also combines some activities postponed from the only canceled event this summer. Among the festivities are a dunk tank, water slide, community market, vendor booths, and more beginning at 6 p.m. The City Band makes their final performance of the summer as well at 7:45 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
Ridiculous Days Return This Friday, Saturday in Pella

The Downtown Pella District group is bringing back a traditional end of summer event. Ridiculous Days return to Pella this Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with sidewalk sales and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with some downtown road closures. Many businesses will have deep discounts on a variety of items.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Chamber Hosting Balloon Classic Night, Looking for Volunteers

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting Chamber Volunteer Night at the National Balloon Classic on August 4th. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the chamber is in need of volunteers to help scan tickets at the admission gate and other duties, and volunteers can expect to be there from 5 to 9pm. Volunteer parking is provided on the parking grounds. The National Balloon Classic begins Friday, nine days of balloon flight competitions, live music, balloon rides, fireworks, balloon shape inflate shows, and nite glow shows.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Summer Art Festival Saturday

The Indianola Summer Art Festival is returning Saturday, a cooperative effort from the Indianola Public Arts Commission, Indianola Hometown Pride, and the Warren County Fair and National Balloon Classic. The festival will take place in Indianola’s historic Buxton Park arboretum and botanical garden, and will have local artists featuring their work, which has been submitted to be displayed and for sale as original, handcrafted work. The festival will take place on Saturday from 10am to 4pm, and will coincide with the first full day of the 2022 National Balloon Classic and the fourth day of the Warren County Fair. Find more information about the event below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Gearing Up for Race Fans in August

Thousands of race fans will converge in south central Iowa for the 61st edition of the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals over the first two weeks of August. Many of those fans are making the trip to Pella to shop, eat, and stay during festivities at the Sprint Car Capital of the World. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the two weeks of the Nationals rank just behind the holiday shopping season and Tulip Time celebration in terms of visitor traffic and impact on all local businesses and amenities in the Tulip City. She’s thankful for the welcome that stores and restaurant owners give to race fans each year.
PELLA, IA
Hospitality Session this Morning

The Knoxville Chamber of Commerce will hold a session of hospitality training this morning at Cobblestone Hotel and Suites at 1212 Eric Drive in Knoxville. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the session. “The hospitality training is a part of our Lunch and...
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Part One#Parade#Localevent#Local Life
Pella Christian Starting School Year with New Leader

A new leader is overseeing operations at Pella Christian Grade School and Pella Christian High School. Dan Zylstra is the new Head of Schools, and started on July 1st. Zylstra was previously superintendent at West Central Schools in Francesville, Indiana. He attended Reformed Christian schools from kindergarten to 12th grade near Chicago, majored in music education at Dordt University and has served as an educator in both Christian and public school settings.
PELLA, IA
Knoxville to Hold Leadership Academy

Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News that the Knoxville Leadership Academy is coming up in September. It’s a six week long program that helps prepare people who might have an interest in becoming a future member of the city council, or a member of a board or commision.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2021-2022 School Year – #7

Counting down the top 10 moments of the Indianola athletics year of 2021-22, continuing with number 7. It was a special night in December, as Indianola senior Lauren Blake became just the fifth member in Indianola High School Girls Basketball history to join the 1,000 point club in a win over Pella Christian.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar on Business Development

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a seminar as part of their Indianola Chamber Business Development Series in August, Learn How to Drive Growth in Your Company. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the seminar will feature one of Warren County’s largest private employers CemenTech, as CFO Josh Maurer will discuss the adoption of the Entrepreneur Operation System prescribed from the book Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman, which provided five times the revenue growth over a 7-year period of time. The seminar will be on August 16th from 8:30 to 10am in the Peoples Bank Administration Building. For more registration information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Warren County Fair Continues with Parks and Rec Day at the Fair

Today is Parks and Rec Day at the Warren County Fair, with Indianola Parks and Rec hosting multiple activities for kids and families throughout the day. Today’s activities include Nick’s Kid Show, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Electrify Magic, chainsaw carving, the Warren County Farm Bureau Little Farmhands Exhibit, and the Otter Adventure. Tonight’s grandstand event is the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull. Gregg Woody of the Otter Adventure tells KNIA News the show is a new show that features Otters learning tricks, entertaining the audience, and education and is running each day of the fair. The KNIA Big Red Radio is at the fair playing music, giving live updates on events, and interviewing sponsors through Sunday. To view photos, 4H results, and a full calendar of events, click below.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Tot Time at the Knoxville Rec Center

Tot Time was an event held at the Knoxville Recreation Center on Monday. It was an event for children between the ages of five and less than a year. Tot time was hosted by Parents as Teachers and Marion County Public Health. Events allowed kids to run, jump and walk...
KNOXVILLE, IA
When Headstones Talk Coming to IOOF Cemetery in August

When Headstones Talk, a tour of the IOOF Cemetery featuring Indianola Cemetery residents talking about their lives and demise, is coming in August. When Headstones Talk features historical re-enactors in period dress discussing ten different stories of the lives and demise of former local residents and their contributions to the area and eventually buried in the cemetery.
INDIANOLA, IA
City of Indianola Awarded Distinguished Budget Award

The City of Indianola has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Award for the sixth year in a row. In order to receive the budget award, the city had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation, including how the budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device. The budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
INDIANOLA, IA
2022 Warren County Fair Starts Today

Today is the first day of the 2022 Warren County Fair, beginning with Simpson College Day at the Fair. Today’s activities begin with the 4H dog show, Nick’s Kid Show, Totally Twisted Tom the Balloon Man, Electrify Magic, chainsaw carving, and tonight’s grandstand event is Figure 8 Races.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Celebrate Warren County Parade Saturday

The Celebrate Warren County Parade is Saturday in Indianola, in conjunction with the Indianola Art Festival, Warren County Fair, and National Balloon Classic. Jessica Schneider with Hometown Pride tells KNIA News the parade is all about showing off what makes Warren County great, and will feature local volunteer groups, businesses, balloon pilots, and much more. The parade starts at the Memorial Park pool entrance at 10am, goes north on D St., east on Henderson, south on N Buxton, and west on Clinton, ending at the corner of Irving Elementary and the Simpson College Buxton Stadium. Find a map of the parade route above.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Back to School Bash a Success

The Knoxville Back to School Bash was held Wednesday in the high school commons. Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA-KRLS News that it was a great time to get students registered for the start of school August 25th. One of the tables at the event was for the Knoxville...
KNOXVILLE, IA

