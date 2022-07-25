T.J. Watt Poised To Win Second Straight DPOY Award

The late John Madden will be featured on the Madden ‘23 cover. As many of you know, this past week the ratings for Madden ‘23 were released. The Chiefs overall were ranked the eighth best team in the game with an overall rating of 86. The Chiefs fell behind the; Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Packers, Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys. The highest ranked individual on the Chiefs was Travis Kelce, who was ranked seventh overall and the best tight end in the game with an overall rating of 98. Patrick Mahomes was given a 95 overall and ranked third at the quarterback position, only behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Both Mahomes and Kelce were given a 99 overall last year and see drops in their ratings despite great seasons last year by both. The Chiefs had two offensive lineman placed in the top 6 in their respective positions. Creed Humphrey was ranked the 6th best center and Joe Thuney was ranked the third best left guard. Chris Jones was rated a 91 overall and is the third best defensive tackle in Madden. Questionably, Frank Clark, who was rated an 80 last year dropped down to a 78 in this year's game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was an 84 overall this year and dropped down to a 79 this year. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the highest ranked receiver on the Chiefs but fell down to the 51st spot amongst other receivers with a rating of 80 overall.

