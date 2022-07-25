ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

T.J. Watt Poised To Win Second Straight DPOY Award

By Lucas Campbell
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally last season, after coming in as the first or second runner-up in 2019 and ’20, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt got his due, taking home the AP Defensive Player of the Year Award. While putting his stamp all over the Steelers’ record books, he also claimed a piece of...

steelersdepot.com

NBC Sports

Eagles Super Bowl hero reportedly finds a new team

Eagles Super Bowl hero Corey Clement has found his next NFL team. Clement, 27, is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, ProFootballNetwork’s Aaron Wilson reported on Monday evening. The Ravens worked out Clement and fellow NFL running back Wayne Gallman earlier in the day. Clement will forever be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chiefs Focus News And More.

Chiefs Madden ‘23 Ratings

The late John Madden will be featured on the Madden ‘23 cover. As many of you know, this past week the ratings for Madden ‘23 were released. The Chiefs overall were ranked the eighth best team in the game with an overall rating of 86. The Chiefs fell behind the; Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Packers, Rams, Chargers, and Cowboys. The highest ranked individual on the Chiefs was Travis Kelce, who was ranked seventh overall and the best tight end in the game with an overall rating of 98. Patrick Mahomes was given a 95 overall and ranked third at the quarterback position, only behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Both Mahomes and Kelce were given a 99 overall last year and see drops in their ratings despite great seasons last year by both. The Chiefs had two offensive lineman placed in the top 6 in their respective positions. Creed Humphrey was ranked the 6th best center and Joe Thuney was ranked the third best left guard. Chris Jones was rated a 91 overall and is the third best defensive tackle in Madden. Questionably, Frank Clark, who was rated an 80 last year dropped down to a 78 in this year's game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was an 84 overall this year and dropped down to a 79 this year. JuJu Smith-Schuster is the highest ranked receiver on the Chiefs but fell down to the 51st spot amongst other receivers with a rating of 80 overall.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Las Vegas Raiders News: Demarcus Robinson Is Impressing Early On

While the Las Vegas Raiders did make a massive move at wide receiver when they traded for Davante Adams, they could not stop there. As we saw towards the tail end of the season, the wide receiver position was one of the biggest holes on the roster after Bryan Edwards failed to catch on. Let’s catch up on the latest Raiders news and see how Robinson is doing with training camp underway.
NFL

