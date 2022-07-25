ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Second 15-year-old charged with death of TN pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Another teenage suspect has been charged in the killing of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams.

A 15-year-old is now facing first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and carjacking.

Task force and homicide investigators developed the teen as a suspect on Friday. When investigators arrived at the teen’s residence on the 4200 Block of Tutwiler Avenue, police said he was not at home.

He was later placed into custody after he agreed over the phone to meet with authorities.

Police located pastor Autura Eason-Williams suffering from gunshot wounds outside of her Whitehaven home after a carjacking last Monday. She was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Last week, two other teens were also charged after leading Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase hours after the killing.

Report: Woman allegedly stabbed man at Bristol park

A 15-year-old was charged with first-degree murder among other charges, and a 16-year-old was charged with theft of property. A 17-year-old was also arrested but was released without charges.

Law enforcement said the teens were also involved in a second carjacking, about eight hours after Eason-Williams’ death.

Eason-Williams’ funeral is scheduled for August 3 at 10 a.m. It will be held at Saint Paul United Methodist Church on Davies Plantation Road in Lakeland, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference.

