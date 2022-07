DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Crystal Brown, President of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said Decatur’s booming population is attracting more local businesses. “We have so many wonderful things going on in the area that makes it the perfect place for new businesses to locate,” Brown said. “The growth we have experienced with the census, the 2020 census, has been really instrumental in helping us recruit new businesses as well.”

