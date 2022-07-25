ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Who will be the Coast’s best offensive player during the 2022 season? Vote now.

By Scott Watkins
Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cc5uA_0gsMuuYr00

The high school football season is quickly approaching as summer camps are in full swing across South Mississippi.

As always, the Gulf Coast is full of offensive talent from Poplarville and Picayune to Ocean Springs and Gautier.

Now is your chance to name the Sun Herald fan’s choice Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season. Eight players from eight schools are up for the preseason honor.

The poll is not an exact science and you can vote as many times as you like. The poll closes on August 1 at 5 p.m.

Get to know the players here:

  • QB Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs : Hubbard is the reigning 6A Mr. Football after a 52-touchdown season. Hubbard is currently committed to Alabama.
  • RB Dante Dowdell, Picayune : Dowdell is the reigning 5A state championship game MVP and is an Oregon commit who rushed for over 2,500 yards in 2021.
  • QB Deuce Knight, George County : Just a sophomore, Knight has already earned several offers to play the next level with his unique size and skillset combination.
  • QB Jacob Palazzo, Gulfport : The junior threw for over 1,800 yards last year with 15 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions.
  • QB Kaden Irving, Gautier : An Ole Miss baseball committ, Irving is back and ready to lead the air raid Gators again after tossing 39 touchdowns in 2021.
  • QB Christian Turner, Harrison Central : Turner has nearly 5,000 career passing yards to his name and is aiming for the 6,000 mark this season.
  • QB DK Jenkins, St. Martin : Jenkins transfers in from Mendenhall and could provide an instant spark to the Yellow Jackets’ offense.
  • RB Maurice Travis, Poplarville : Travis helped lead the Hornets to a 10-win season with a 1,330-yard performance in 2021.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOK-TV

Mississippi changes high school football kickoff time to beat heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - High school football will be here before you know it. The Mississippi High School Activities Association is getting ahead of all the heat by ordering all games in September to kick-off at 7:30 p.m., instead of 7:00. The high school football season for most Mississippi schools...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean Springs, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Gautier, MS
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Sports
City
Picayune, MS
Ocean Springs, MS
Education
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Poplarville, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Mendenhall, MS
cenlanow.com

Mississippi scratch-off player wins $200K

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Newton County lottery player won $200,000 on a $10 Power 10X scratch-off game. Leaders with the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) said the player visited Newton Junction on Saturday to buy groceries and several scratch-off games. Her last ticket to scratch ended up being the $200,000 winner.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Gulf Coast#Football Season#High School Football#St Martin#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mvp#Qb Deuce Knight#Qb Jacob Palazzo#Gators#Turner
WJTV 12

MDOT projects move forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced updates to several projects in southwest Mississippi. “These infrastructure projects have a big impact on the traveling public, no matter the size of the job,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. Lottery-funded projects...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WJTV 12

What to know about Mississippi’s 2022 tax-free weekend

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippians are getting ready to take advantage of the 2022 tax-free weekend. The 2022 Sales Tax Holiday takes place between 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 29 and midnight Saturday, July 30. According to the Mississippi Sales Tax Holiday passed in the 2009 Legislative Session and amended in 2019 Legislative Session, Sales […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
longbeachbreeze.com

Ezell beats incumbent in runoff, heads to general election

By a narrow margin of just more than 3,000 votes, long-time South Mississippi lawman and current Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell edged out incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo for the Republican nomination for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District Seat in U.S. Congress. Ezell will go on to face Democratic candidate and...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi Sun Herald

Biloxi, MS
3K+
Followers
152
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy