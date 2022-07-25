Who will be the Coast’s best offensive player during the 2022 season? Vote now.
The high school football season is quickly approaching as summer camps are in full swing across South Mississippi.
As always, the Gulf Coast is full of offensive talent from Poplarville and Picayune to Ocean Springs and Gautier.
Now is your chance to name the Sun Herald fan’s choice Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season. Eight players from eight schools are up for the preseason honor.
The poll is not an exact science and you can vote as many times as you like. The poll closes on August 1 at 5 p.m.
Get to know the players here:
- QB Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs : Hubbard is the reigning 6A Mr. Football after a 52-touchdown season. Hubbard is currently committed to Alabama.
- RB Dante Dowdell, Picayune : Dowdell is the reigning 5A state championship game MVP and is an Oregon commit who rushed for over 2,500 yards in 2021.
- QB Deuce Knight, George County : Just a sophomore, Knight has already earned several offers to play the next level with his unique size and skillset combination.
- QB Jacob Palazzo, Gulfport : The junior threw for over 1,800 yards last year with 15 touchdowns to only 2 interceptions.
- QB Kaden Irving, Gautier : An Ole Miss baseball committ, Irving is back and ready to lead the air raid Gators again after tossing 39 touchdowns in 2021.
- QB Christian Turner, Harrison Central : Turner has nearly 5,000 career passing yards to his name and is aiming for the 6,000 mark this season.
- QB DK Jenkins, St. Martin : Jenkins transfers in from Mendenhall and could provide an instant spark to the Yellow Jackets’ offense.
- RB Maurice Travis, Poplarville : Travis helped lead the Hornets to a 10-win season with a 1,330-yard performance in 2021.
Comments / 1