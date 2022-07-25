ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Like a bomb’ Father describes moments after car crashed into crowd along Daytona Beach

By Mike Springer, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EFf1O_0gsMuegT00

‘Like a bomb’ Father describes moments after car crashed into crowd along Daytona Beach (WFTV Only)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hugo Alamos and his family had been visiting Florida from Tennessee when they decided to spend their Sunday in Daytona Beach.

Alamos said he and his family had been at the beach for 20 minutes when he heard a loud boom moments before a motorist drove onto the beach heading straight for his children.

“I heard like a ‘pow!’ like a bomb, like a bomb,” he said.

Alamos said he could only watch as the car hit his 5-year-old son David.

“I was looking for him and I think my son went straight to the bottom and when I looked

at him, I saw him coming up again but he was crying and he had a big cut on the chest,” Alamos said.

Alamos then ran to his son and held him until Volusia Beach Safety could arrive.

“It went so fast and people going out the sides — I did not see anyone get hurt, only thing I see is my kid was there, he didn’t move,” he said.

Four people, including David, were hurt in the crash, according to Volusia County EMS.

David was taken to Halifax hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The driver, identified as Christian Rivera-Rosado, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was incoherent and didn’t recall events leading up to the crash, officials said.

Rivera-Rosado was also taken to the hospital and was later cited for careless driving.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Tara Ritz
3d ago

saw a witness being interviewed & supposedly the driver said he was getting ready to have a siezure!I thought if you have epilepsy you are NOT allowed to drive?

Reply(1)
2
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lifeguards release video showing moments after car crashed into ocean at Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video shows chaos on the beach in the minutes after a driver crashed through a toll booth, then drove over a busy beach and into the water. Volusia County Beach Safety officials told WFTV that a 5-year-old boy and several others were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a driver hit them on crowded Daytona Beach. Lifeguards told the station that a white car sped through an unoccupied toll booth and continued into the ocean.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Family dog dead, 2 hospitalized in South Daytona fire

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Two people were hurt and a family dog was killed early Thursday morning in South Daytona. It happened at a home in the 2900 block of Bristol Lane. Two people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation and the family dog died. Two other people made it...
SOUTH DAYTONA, FL
WHYI Y100

Car Smashes Through Toll Booth Before Crashing Into Ocean In Scary Video

Newly-released surveillance video shows the terrifying moment a car barrels through a toll booth and crashes into the water at a Florida beach. WESH 2 shared the footage Tuesday (July 26), which captured a white vehicle obliterating a toll booth on Daytona Beach on Sunday (July 24). You can hear a horrifying sound before it eventually rushes off-camera, heading toward people still in the ocean, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Traffic Accident#Wftv#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person killed, 6 injured in Longwood crash

LONGWOOD, Fla. — A driver was killed Thursday afternoon in a crash, the Longwood Police Department said. The crash happened shortly after 3:15 p.m. on South U.S. Highway 17-92 near Kathryn Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Police said a Nissan Altima was traveling south on...
LONGWOOD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man recovering after bitten by shark in Daytona Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is home from the hospital after he was bitten by a shark this week. Bryan Olivares, 33, was bitten by a shark Monday afternoon at Daytona Beach. He is the 6th person who has been bitten by a shark in Volusia County so far this year. He said he was jumping waves with his family when he felt a sharp pain in his foot.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

'He didn't move': Father of child stuck by car on Daytona Beach recalls moments after crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A young boy continues to recover after being hit by a car that crashed into the ocean Sunday in Daytona Beach. David Alamos, 5, was struck after the white Nissan Altima rammed through a beach access ramp shortly before 5 p.m. and ended up in the water. While the boy didn’t break any bones, he did receive stitches for deep cuts. His father said this has been a terrifying situation for their entire family. "It’s just hard that almost lose him," said Hugo Alamos, the victim's father.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Car crashes through crowded Daytona Beach, injures 4 people

DAYTONA BEACH - Four people, including a 3-year-old child, were injured when a car crashed through an unoccupied toll booth and ended up in the ocean. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday along Daytona Beach, where vehicles are allowed on the sand. The car crashed through the International Speedway Boulevard beach approach before slicing through the crowded beach and ending up in the water, according to Volusia County Beach Safety officials. "When it was about to hit the water, about 15 people jumped out. They were in the water, jumped out of the way and I mean, the vehicle just hit the water hard," said witness Jack Lofland. Frantic 911 callers told dispatchers the car was in the ocean. The child was taken to a hospital in Daytona Beach and then airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando. The vehicle's driver was also taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona condo pioneer dies at 104

Edwin W. Peck Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday, July 26, only a month after Peck Park was dedicated in Daytona Beach Shores in his honor. Mr. Peck, 104, was the pioneer of oceanfront condominiums in the Daytona Beach area, shaping the character of east Florida’s coastline. The area's tallest building bears his name.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Police arrest man in bar fight that led to fatal crash on A1A

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police arrested a 29-year-old man who was allegedly involved in a bar fight in Daytona Beach last Thursday. Oneil S. Edwards is charged with attempted second-degree murder following the incident at the Ocean Deck on the city’s beachside. Daytona Beach Police released a video Tuesday...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Recognize him? Florida man accused of recording woman in Kohl's dressing room

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Police are looking for a Central Florida man they say was recording a woman in a dressing room stall at a Kohl's store in Orange City. According to a Facebook post by Orange City police, on July 16, a man seen in a surveillance video was in the ladies dressing room of a Kohl's store videotaping a woman in the adjacent stall. When the woman noticed and confronted him, the man reportedly took off. Police say they do not know which direction he went.
ORANGE CITY, FL
click orlando

Crash critically injures woman, shuts down SR-524 in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being hit by a car on State Road 524 in Cocoa, according to the police department. Police said around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday that SR-524 is closed between Industry and Cox roads. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Is it against Florida...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
102K+
Followers
115K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy