‘Like a bomb’ Father describes moments after car crashed into crowd along Daytona Beach (WFTV Only)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Hugo Alamos and his family had been visiting Florida from Tennessee when they decided to spend their Sunday in Daytona Beach.

Alamos said he and his family had been at the beach for 20 minutes when he heard a loud boom moments before a motorist drove onto the beach heading straight for his children.

“I heard like a ‘pow!’ like a bomb, like a bomb,” he said.

Alamos said he could only watch as the car hit his 5-year-old son David.

“I was looking for him and I think my son went straight to the bottom and when I looked

at him, I saw him coming up again but he was crying and he had a big cut on the chest,” Alamos said.

Alamos then ran to his son and held him until Volusia Beach Safety could arrive.

“It went so fast and people going out the sides — I did not see anyone get hurt, only thing I see is my kid was there, he didn’t move,” he said.

Four people, including David, were hurt in the crash, according to Volusia County EMS.

David was taken to Halifax hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The driver, identified as Christian Rivera-Rosado, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was incoherent and didn’t recall events leading up to the crash, officials said.

Rivera-Rosado was also taken to the hospital and was later cited for careless driving.

