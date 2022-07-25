ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, IL

Crime Stoppers searching for thief

By MacLeod Hageman
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVuvk_0gsMu54P00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief.

Authorities say the man stole a phone, and it was valued at $875.

Two people taken to hospital after car crash

That happened at a gaming parlor, and workers were able to catch the suspect on camera.

Police responded to Lacey’s Place at East University Avenue and North 1st Street. That was June 20 at 1:07 PM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WJKxY_0gsMu54P00

Witnesses say the man sat down next to a customer, took their phone and then left on a dark-colored mountain bike with an oversized comfort seat. They say he has a medium build with a receding hairline.

If you know anything about this crime, you can report that information anonymously and receive a cash reward.

Police seek the public’s assistance in identifying the subject captured on video.

If you have any information regarding this or any crime in Champaign County, please contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, 373tips.com , or via the P3 Tips mobile app.


Tipsters are always completely anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.

All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of any personally identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service – NOT law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $5,000 are paid on tips received through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their name and receive a personal code number to check on a possible reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Decatur Police looking for forgery suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of forgery. Photos taken at a convenience store show the suspect is Black, has dark hair and tattoos on his right arm and near his left shoulder. Anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts […]
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

65-year-old man injured in drive-by shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Police in Champaign are searching for the person(s) responsible for shooting a 65-year-old man Thursday morning. We're told it happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Maple Street. The man was sitting in a car when someone inside another drove by and shot...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police officials said a man was hurt after an overnight shooting Thursday. In a news release, officials said police were called around 1 a.m. in response to a shooting along West Maple Street. When they got there, they found a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was taken […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
foxillinois.com

Man robbed at gunpoint of $1

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the people responsible for robbing a man Wednesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. in the 1100 Block of North Calhoun Street. A 26-year-old man said he was in the area when two Black teen boys came up and...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Champaign County, IL
Champaign County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

‘A sad situation’: Community reacts to husband murdering wife

Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife.  On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith.  The state’s attorney said Norma […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
WCIA

Man charged with fleeing police, meth possession

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Teutopolis has been charged in Shelby County with several felonies in relation to a police chase that happened in that county. Bryce Ruholl was charged on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated DUI. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers needs help finding contents of bag

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help. Both groups are trying to find the contents of a bag. Crime Stoppers says if your information leads to an arrest, you could be entitled up to $5,000 in cash. As always, your tips and personal information are confidential. Tipsters […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police make second arrest in Campustown hit-and-run case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Should bars be open to 19 and 20-year-olds? Some already are in Champaign. It’s been an ongoing debate for years that is once again getting attention. “Just because they are able to enter and be present doesn’t mean they are legally allowed to have alcohol,” Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said. People […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thief#P3 Tips
WCIA

Bloomington Police investigating shots-fired incident

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating after a shots-fired incident was reported to them on Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Douglas Street just before 11 a.m. for a report of shots being fired. They found evidence that a shooting had occurred, but no injuries were reported to them.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Man in stable condition after he was shot while sitting in his car

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 65-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot, according to police. The Champaign Police Department said on Thursday at 12:59 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Maple Street for a report of someone shot. When officers arrived, they found a 65-year-old...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bloomington woman arrested after bank robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Bloomington has been arrested after a bank robbery that happened on Monday. April Mench, 35, was arrested without incident at a hotel near the robbery scene. A search of her hotel room revealed a large amount of money. Mench is accused of committing a robbery at a bank […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
foxillinois.com

Man who shot pregnant girlfriend sentenced to 7 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man who shot a pregnant woman will spend seven years behind bars. Desmond Godbolt, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. As part of his plea, the charge of aggravated battery to a pregnant person was dismissed. Godbolt was...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen arrested for shots fired in Bloomington Tuesday night

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening. Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is now facing murder charges in connection to a homicide investigation. On April 12, Rantoul Police responded to the area of St. Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road for a report of a possible shooting victim, according to officers in a news release. When they got there, they […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police announces traffic enforcement campaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department announced on Monday that it will be reimplementing specialized patrols in response to community concerns about speeding and other violations. The patrols will be a part of the Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). Under the program, patrols will be coordinated throughout the community along both major and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested for deadly April shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Rantoul man. According to Rantoul Police, Quionte D. Chaney, 18, of Champaign was arrested by U.S. Marshals at the Champaign County Courthouse in connection to the shooting death of 20-year-old Rayvell E. Lofton.
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Adult and child hit by car in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police said a woman and a child were hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of West Kirby and South Staley in Champaign. Police said the two were crossing Staley onto Kirby when a car failed to yield and hit them in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Assumption teenager returns home after deadly crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was injured in a crash that killed two of his classmates is home. The crash happened earlier this month in Assumption. Police said a truck hit a car with four Central A&M students inside. Two of them – and Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden – died in the […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
WCIA

WCIA

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy