A police report early Sunday in Jonesboro detailed a robbery and shooting by an alleged victim that refused to prosecute, leaving authorities without a case to investigate. The incident happened sometime between 11:20 PM Saturday and early Sunday. The alleged victim said it happened behind the Brickhouse on Main Street in the downtown area – but the report itself was taken about an hour after it occurred at an apartment in the 1300-block of West Huntington Avenue. There, a 29-year-old man was found by responders to have a gunshot wound to his right foot. The bullet entered and exited with police noting bones were broken by the projectile.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO