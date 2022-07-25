Tips to keep your pets safe during this week’s heatwave

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – An animal neglect case out of Spokane County is being pushed back to the prosecutors’ office. Several former clients told KHQ in April that at least three dogs died under the care of Greg Houser, who runs Houser’s Quality Labs. As many as seven dogs are involved in this case, with 19 witnesses. SCRAPS’ original report, which didn’t provide enough evidence for charges to be filed, was 67 pages. The new report, submitted last Thursday, is nearly 400 pages. Nearly a year later, the owners just want justice and finally, it seems they may get it. With temperatures rising into the low 100s this week, Larry Leidelmeyer is reminded of one of the worst days of his life: The day his dog Andy died. “It’s very serious for me. You know, some people have human kids, I have fur babies, my fur babies are my kids,” Leidelmeyer said. In the care of Houser’s Quality Labs, Greg Houser brought a handful of labs up north to Spokane from California, to a secondary training facility in a somewhat cooler environment. “You know, and this is somebody that came highly recommended to me from other friends. He has a background in law enforcement. It’s not something I expected to happen,” Leidelmeyer said. But with heat warnings across the region, the dogs were allegedly put in a dangerous situation. “If the trailer wasn’t set up, right, there wasn’t a crossbreed or any air flowing through there. You’re basically baking a dog in those aluminum trailers,” he said. Former clients of Houser say he neglected to feed, water and provide adequate living facilities for nearly 30 dogs during one of the hottest weeks last year. And in the 12 months since Leidelmeyer learned his dog Andy died in the care of Houser, he hasn’t stopped pushing for accountability through the courts. But some road bumps, as SCRAPS initial investigation, submitted to the prosecutors’ office in June found… “There wasn’t enough sufficient evidence to charge with any crimes. I kind of lost it when I found out about that,” he said. However, he wasn’t surprised, as many people, including former clients, were not even talked to. “I wasn’t contacted by SCRAPS, by any prosecutor or anything before,” Jerry Vallortigar, who’s dog didn’t come back the same said. SCRAPS reopened the investigation and resubmitted a nearly 400-page report last Thursday, asking for a handful of animal abuse charges to be filed against Houser. “It shows there was neglect. It shows there was confinement, it shows that there was abuse, there were shows that there was a lack of water. The water tanks and both the trailers didn’t even work. And that he was bucket watering,” Leidelmeyer said. The report includes 19 witnesses, including the two scraps officers who also noticed the dogs were housed inside transport trailers in full sun with no shade cover or water inside. According to the documents, several witnesses said there was no air conditioning or fans on the trailers, no bedding or mats, and the dogs were laying directly on the metal. While some clients say they have had no issues with Houser, medical and necropsy reports from several area hospitals and labs, vet assessment letters from four doctors and medical records from eight separate vet clinics show that something did happen to the seven dogs, (Andy, Drake, Rosie, Smoke, Buck, Nova and Bullet) listed as victims. “They’re all coming together saying the same thing I definitely think that we have a really good chance now,” Ben Schallberger, whose dog died said. Even though Houser currently trains dogs in southern California, if charges are brought up, that may not be the case. “I just want the facts out there and I want people held accountable,” Vallortigar said. “At the end of the day, he was negligent in caring for our dog and I would just hate for anybody else to go through what we have,” Evelyn Schallberger said. These are the charges SCRAPS wants Houser to be charged with, mainly including first-degree animal cruelty for the death of at least two dogs. KHQ did reach out to SCRAPS but have not heard back. The prosecutors’ office won’t give a statement on a pending investigation and Houser declined to comment.

