Spokane, WA

Tips to keep your pets safe during this week’s heatwave

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane is heading into a heatwave this week and if you think it’s hard on you, it is just as rough on your pets.

There are several steps you can take to make sure your furry friends keep cool over the next few days as temperatures reach triple digits.

The first few tips may seem obvious, but it is always worth a reminder. Do not leave pets in your car and do not walk dogs on hot pavement.

If it is 80 degrees outside, the inside of your car can reach up to 99 degrees in 10 minutes and even up to 114 degrees within 30 minutes. Leaving your windows down does not necessarily stop the problem, so the best thing to do is leave your pets at home.

It is also crucial that you are aware of how hot asphalt can get. Press the back of your hand firmly against the asphalt for seven seconds. If you cannot keep your hands there comfortably, it will be uncomfortable for your dog.

Fido may be itching for a walk, but restricting exercise during hot weather may be the best for him. Opt for playtime on the grass if your pet needs to get some energy out and think about ending your time outside by hosing off your dog.

And as always, make sure your pets have lots of water and a cool place to be inside.

Lastly, it is important that pet owners be aware of the signs of heatstroke that might develop in pets. If your dog or cat starts to breathe rapidly or has a bright red tongue or redness in their mouth, they may have heatstroke. Weakness, vomiting and diarrhea are also signs that your pet might be struggling.

Contact your vet if your animals start developing symptoms of heatstroke.

Spokane officially hits 100 degrees

SPOKANE, Wash.— After not reaching 80 degrees until June 22nd, it took a mere 37 days to reach triple-digit heat in Spokane this year. The official climate station at the Spokane International Airport hit 100 degrees at 2:44 pm. Thursday’s record high is 102 degrees. This is the...
SPOKANE, WA
Made in the Northwest: Common Language Brewing

SPOKANE, Wash. – Common Language Brewing believes in the power of beer to create a sense of community. “It’s something that just brings people together,” explained head brewer Charlie Thudium. “People sit around a fire, drinking a beer and telling stories. And, you know, it’s a way that people connect. It’s a common language.”
SPOKANE, WA
Man drowns in Spokane River near W. Downriver and N. Pettet

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man drowned in the Spokane River off of West Downriver Drive Wednesday evening. Multiple units from the Spokane Fire Department responded to a report that two men were near the water. According to firefighters, one man lost his hat and went into the water to retrieve it without a flotation device. SFD says they assume he...
SPOKANE, WA
LIST: Heat-related cancelations and closures

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is in for a week of dangerously hot weather. In an effort to keep people safe, several events are being canceled and businesses are changing operating hours. Find a list below:. Tuesday:. Riverfront Eats is canceled. Spokane Humane Society will be by appointment...
‘Kick that to voicemail’: KCSO 911 Call Center severely understaffed, struggling to keep up

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — The 911 Call Center run by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is in critical need of more dispatchers. They’re operating in a severe staffing shortage, even as calls for help keep coming. “These dispatchers are working 5, 6, 7 days a week — 12 hour shifts to make sure we have the staffing adequate,” said Ryan...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
