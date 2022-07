Matt Taven says wrestling is an unpredictable business, so he has no idea whether he'll return to Ring of Honor at some point. Taven made his ROH debut in 2009, and over the next 12 years, he became one of the promotion's top stats. He memorably won the ROH World Championship at the G1 Supercard event in 2019. At ROH's last event before the promotion went on hiatus, Taven and Mike Bennett lost the tag titles to The Briscoes at ROH Final Battle 2021. The former leader of The Kingdom didn't compete at Supercard of Honor or Death Before Dishonor, the first two events after Tony Khan acquired the company.

WWE ・ 10 HOURS AGO