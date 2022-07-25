ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Portsmouth woman charged with rape, kidnapping of juvenile

By Isaac Taylor
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A woman was arrested and charged with rape and kidnapping after she would allegedly sexually assault a juvenile while her husband was at work.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says they received an email on Sunday about a “possible sexual assault of a juvenile.”

Babysitter charged with sexually assaulting baby in Nicholas County in 2009

They say an investigation led them to the juvenile’s parents, who said they believe the juvenile was spending the night with a friend.

Further investigation led them to the apartment of Kimberly Mae Polachek, 30 of Portsmouth. They say they found the juvenile asleep and Polachek was detained without incident.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman says that, while Polachek’s husband was at work, she would have sexual conduct with the juvenile and allow them to smoke marijuana.

Polachek is being charged with two counts of Rape and two counts of Kidnapping. She is being held in the Scioto County Jail with a $400,000 bond. Thoroughman says more charges could be filed later since this is an ongoing investigation.

She is expected to appear in the Portsmouth Municipal Court on Tuesday, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about this case is being urged to contact Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.

