ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Community comes together to save The Grid in Mesa

By CNN
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOGIE_0gsMshP400

MESA, Ariz. (CNN) - The Grid is a Mesa destination for gamers, music lovers, and foodies to come together.

But the pandemic took a toll on the popular gamer pub, and the business is looking for help in making its rent this upcoming month.

“I didn’t want to lose my home,” customer Dylan Turnage said.

So when Turnage heard about The Grid’s rent struggles and the rapidly growing debt the gaming pub was accumulating, he created an online fundraiser.

He even started an LLC to try and keep The Grid in business.

“There’s something about this place, where if you come here long enough you will end up doing some kind of work for the Grid,” he said.

For Dillin Smith, The Grid is more than just his business.

Smith first came here as a customer, then worked in the kitchen and the bar before taking over as acting minority owner.

“I’ve given this place a home to some people,” Smith said.

“Because this is my second home.”

An online fundraiser has already raised over a thousand dollars, with the goal being $6,500.

This, as recent US Census Bureau statistics, show that Arizona is the hardest place in the country for small businesses to get approved for loans.

“We need more CDFIs (community development finance institutions),” Local First AZ VP of Business Development Thomas Barr said.

“These are usually nonprofits that go out and build relationships in the community. And help fund businesses with low-interest loans.”

For now, Smith hopes his Grid family helps him get through their short-term money issues as they evaluate the best long-term strategy.

“We’re asking the community to give back to us,” he said.

“Like we’ve given to them.”

For those who want to help in person, The Grid is hosting an in-person Save The Grid event on Sunday, July 31st, at its Mesa location near Broadway and Gilbert roads.

The post Community comes together to save The Grid in Mesa appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Mesa mobile home community sells for $44 million

Northmarq’s Manufactured Housing group announced the sale of Country Club Village, a 493-site mobile home community located at 2060 N. Center Street in Mesa, Arizona. The buyer was Havenpark Communities, LLC from Orem, Utah. Northmarq’s Phoenix team of Jared Bosch, Don Vedeen and Chris Michl and the Los Angeles...
MESA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Council greenlights Superstition Springs shelter

Just before the Mesa City Council went into recess on July 11, members made a big decision amid conflicting opinion. During the study session before the July 11 meeting, Council directed staff to begin the process of purchasing an 85-room hotel near the Superstition Springs Center to be used as an emergency overnight shelter for unhoused individuals.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Possible rain for Phoenix, with flooding in northern Arizona

The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bar in west Phoenix causing noise issues for some neighbors

Women speak about experiences of having abortions at pro-choice event in Phoenix. A handful of women who had abortions took the stand and shared their stories at a Planned Parenthood event to fight for abortion rights. Monsoon rain hits Fountain Hills, Mesa areas. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A pop-up...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Back To Us#Cnn#Llc#Us Census Bureau#Local First Az Vp Of
AZFamily

Loud music becoming an issue for homeowners living near west Phoenix bar

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix neighborhood says loud music is keeping them up at night. Neighbors say El Rey Muerto bar on 35th and Northern avenues reopened over the weekend under new ownership. Saturday night, they say the music was unbearable, literally shaking their homes. “That’s it right there,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Mesa Game Bar The Grid Needs Your Help to Avoid Closure

Owners of beloved Mesa game pub The Grid are facing a challenge more daunting than the Turbo Tunnel in Battletoads: raising enough cash over the next few days to keep the business open. According to co-owner Dillin Smith, they need to come up with a total of $6,500 by Sunday,...
MESA, AZ
irei.com

American Landmark enters Arizona market

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
TEMPE, AZ
12news.com

Frontier announces $19 ticket sale, including flights to and from Phoenix

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced a sale on one million tickets. The airline said Thursday that one million seats will be on sale for a limited time starting at $19. The promotion runs through Aug. 1 and is valid for travel on select days of the week from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5, according to Frontier.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Add Glendale and Tempe to List of Valley Cities that Understand the Need to Build

If you read this blog regularly, you know that we have a housing shortage issue which is playing a major role in housing prices spiraling out of control. We also recently gave kudos to Mesa for having the foresight to be willing to build more and reject the local NIMBY voices of the community. Well we have a few more Valley cities that are starting to understand the value of building.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Dead woman found near trail at Phoenix's North Mountain

The group of teens are raising money for the couple so they can buy groceries, pay bills and travel easily. New suicide hotline number receives over 100K calls, texts in first week. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. When people call 988, a mental health professional will be on the other...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Hot weather, drought drawing more bobcats into Arizona communities

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kim Reynolds showed us the spot where some unexpected guests spent some time behind her north Scottsdale home. “It was hot when they came in,” said Reynolds. “They were on my wall walking back and forth several times.” The Scottsdale homeowner took dozens of videos recently of a mother bobcat and her two kittens hanging out in her backyard.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix homeless shelter fighting outbreak of COVID-19

PHOENIX — The Downtown Medical Respite Center run by local nonprofit Circle the City is springing into action to combat an outbreak of COVID-19. The virus spread quickly through the shelter for people experiencing homelessness, Circle the City’s Marty Hames said. “We went from two patients being COVID-positive...
PHOENIX, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
736K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy