Klamath County, OR

Enter to Win Martina McBride Concert Tickets for the Klamath County Fair from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting!

 3 days ago

Enter to win between Monday, July 25,...

Klamath Alerts

County museums adjust hours during heat wave

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Public museums operated by Klamath County are adjusting their hours this week due to unseasonably warm temperatures. Hours at the Klamath County Museum will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday, July 30. The Baldwin Hotel Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Sleep Better All Summer! Visit Bedroom Gallery for Deals on Beautyrest, Ashley, Serta, Temper-Pedic and more!

Bedroom Gallery on Main Street invites you in for a huge selection of Mattresses, Bedroom Furniture, Kids Bedroom Sets, Bunkbeds and more. Two huge floors of in-stock mattresses and home furnishing, living room, dining room, kitchen and home decor. See sofas and loveseats and sectional furniture, and recliners of all kinds. Top brands such as Ashley Furniture, Stanton, Emerald Home and Sunny Designs.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Community group holds rally for endangered C'waam and Koptu

This weekend marked the first Rally for the C’waam and Koptu in what nonprofit organization AMBODAT hopes will become an annual occurrence. A recent press release from the Klamath Tribes Administration announced the upcoming event. Hosted by the community group AMBODAT, the rally was on behalf of these two endemic species, in the pursuit of the restoration of their populations and their ecosystem.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
How Oregon’s July heat wave is impacting farmers

While many of us are finding refuge from this week’s heat indoors, Oregon farmers aren’t so lucky. John Moxley owns a farm in Bonanza, just outside of Klamath Falls. He says it’s not the heat wave that causes problems for his cattle operation, but the ongoing drought conditions.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Southern Oregon to welcome first resident-owned community in Talent

Talent, Ore. — Southern Oregon is set to have its first resident-owned community where the Almeda fire burned hundreds of homes after a statewide non-profit teamed up with a Rogue Valley community organization to purchase the property. Rose Ojeda, Director of Manufactured Housing for the Community and Shelter Assistance...
TALENT, OR
Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
MEDFORD, OR
Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
The Water Monitor for July 26, 2022

The reservoirs continue to drain as the ditches continue to run. Meanwhile, Ashland’s drinking water supply has entered a new phase. Daily usage is spiking above 5Mgal/day due to increased irrigation. The reservoir is also now drawing down faster than is anticipated by the drawdown curve, although it is still better than projected due to the unusual late spring precipitation. The reservoir has fallen below 89% for the first time this season.
ASHLAND, OR
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#County Fairs#Concert#The Klamath County Fair#Basinlife Com#Home Of Sunny 107#Cbs Sports Radio#Kfls News Talk
Yreka plans special meeting to address pool project concerns

Supporters of a proposed aquatic swim park in Yreka are pushing back against city officials, who they say, are trying to “undermine” the project. “Instead of a simple approval, the city manager and his staff decided to again undermine the project by providing ‘guesses’ about what the pool project might cost,” wrote Robin Richards in an email to supporters Saturday afternoon, urging them to attend a special meeting of the Yreka City Council on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
YREKA, CA
Medford cooling shelter relocates amid ongoing power outage

MEDFORD — Amid an ongoing power outage throughout Medford, the cooling shelter offered by ACCESS and the city has been moved to 200 North Riverside, the old Inn at the Commons. Shelter volunteers will be at the original location to provide information about the changed location. The Medford cooling...
MEDFORD, OR
Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
Aggressive deer reported in Southern Oregon

People in Southwest Oregon are reporting an aggressive deer roaming the area, with most of the reports coming from Ashland. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is urging people to be cautious, saying the aggressiveness may be case of does protecting their young. The reports of the aggressive deer...

