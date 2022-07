FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two giant sunflowers grown in Fort Wayne are making a giant splash at the Indiana State Fair. Alex Babich took them down to Indianapolis to be entered into the tallest sunflower category on Wednesday. They were officially measured at 19.5 feet and 17 feet. Babich said the tallest other sunflower entered so far this year is 12 feet. He expects to take the state title, but it won’t be official until Thursday.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO