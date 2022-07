The new Congressional Medal of Honor monument at Fort Tribute, recognizing St. Lawrence County residents who received that honor, will be on display at the Civil War Reenactment Weekend this Saturday and Sunday in Madrid. Pictured in the fort is Mike Shifferly of the 118th New York Volunteers from Saratoga. See story here. Photo from the St. Lawrence County Historical Association.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO