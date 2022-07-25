City of Tulsa honors two lifeguards after saving a life at McClure Park
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has honored two lifeguards who saved a man’s life last month at McClure Park.
The CityStar Award was given to Julianna Pope and James “Gus” Rolston on Monday. Pope and Rolston performed CPR and used a defibrillator to revive the man before first responders arrived.
Pop and Rolston say it was their training that made the difference. In fact, Rolston became a new lifeguard a couple of months ago.
The pair never thought they’d have to save a life, but when the time came, they were ready.
