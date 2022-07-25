Early police make arrest for methamphetamine possession

The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Friday:. On July 21, officers were working traffic control for a disabled vehicle on Gorman drive while the wrecker hooked up to a truck. A northbound vehicle narrowly missed striking the wrecker driver when it passed by. The officer then went after the vehicle and stopped it in the 900 block of Early Blvd. When the officer made contact with the driver, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer had the driver step out and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officers then located THC wax, Marijuana buds, several items of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Nikki Dawn Morgan 20 yr old from Comanche Oklahoma was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and fail to slow or vacate lane for stopped emergency vehicle.
Comments / 0