ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early, TX

Early police make arrest for methamphetamine possession

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Monday afternoon:. On July 22 at approximately 1140 p.m., officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block...

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Early PD now investigating July 22 collision as fatal accident

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:. On July 22, officers with the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to 2-vehicle accident on North Highway 183 at Heartland Drive. A 1999 blue Ford Taurus was attempting to turn left...
EARLY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect in Amber Alert case held in jail

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother of the three missing children at the center of an Amber Alert turned herself in to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that 35-year-old Kristine Whitehead is charged with Interference with Child Custody and Kidnapping. The Amber […]
LAMPASAS COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Jesse Mares

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. For more than a decade, Jesse Mares has been serving the citizens of the town in which he grew...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Driver in July 22 collision in Early succumbs to injuries

The Early Police Department posted the following on Facebook Wednesday afternoon:. On July 22, officers with the Early Police Department, Early Fire Department, Brownwood Fire Department and Lifeguard EMS responded to 2-vehicle accident on North Highway 183 at Heartland Drive. A 1999 blue Ford Taurus was attempting to turn left...
EARLY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Early, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
Brownwood, TX
Cars
Brownwood, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
Early, TX
Crime & Safety
koxe.com

Early PD Makes Drug Arrest

The City of Early Police Department shared the following information on their Facebook page Monday afternoon:. On 07/22/2022 at approximately 11:40 pm Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked near a car lot in the 100 block of Early Blvd. A female was located in the car and officers quickly located a male walking around through the car lot. Both individuals stated they were just car shopping for later. Vehicles were checked and no vehicles appeared to be tampered with or damaged. A warrants check resulted in the male, Tyrone Lynn Organ having outstanding warrants from Brownwood PD municipal court. Officers searched the vehicle upon Organ’s arrest and located a zipper pouch with a substance believed to be methamphetamines. The substance was field tested and was positive for methamphetamines. Organ was placed under arrest and charged with possession of controlled substance after admitting the drugs were his and the female knew nothing about them.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

TJJD Juvenile Corrections Officer arrested in Brownwood for Official Oppression

The Office of the Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department issued the following press release Monday:. On July 22, 2022, Inspectors with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) at the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) arrested TJJD Juvenile Corrections Officer Jorge Hernandez (28), for the offense of Official Oppression, Texas Penal Code 39.03.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: July 28

On Wednesday, July 27 at approximately 9:42 a.m., Deputy John Geis was dispatched to the LEC building for a walk-in call. A stated a suspect had used his debit card to buy approximately $5,000 worth of food off DoorDash. The victim stated he had wished to file charges on the suspect for Credit/Debit Card Abuse.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Driver drags burning trailer through Early, Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of Early Police Department released a report on July 26, 2022, in regards to a trailer being driven on fire, causing multiple grass fires reaching several miles out. A pickup pulling a 20-foot box trailer approached the intersection of Early Blvd and Garmon Drive (Highway 183) with fire engulfing […]
EARLY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Methamphetamine#Drugs#Organ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Juvenile Corrections Officer Arrested, Accused of Using Excessive Force

A corrections officer with the Texas Juvenile Justice Department was arrested Friday and charged with official oppression. According to a statement from the TJJD, officer Jorge Hernandez surrendered at the Brown County Jail and was arrested after being accused of using excessive force on a juvenile in his custody. The...
BROWNWOOD, TX
News Channel 25

Texas parents arrested after toddler found wandering street in diaper: Police

COLEMAN, Texas — A Texas couple is in custody after their 3-year-old son was found walking down the middle of the street - in nothing but a diaper, police said. Around 2 a.m. this Monday, officers were dispatched to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street on reports of a small child walking in the roadway with a dog, according to the Coleman Police Department.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Trailer fire at the intersection of 183 and Early Blvd.

A driver from Austin, Texas is being investigated by the City of Early Police Department for several violations following a trailer fire and several grass fires at mid-afternoon Tuesday. According to the Early Police Department, police dispatch began receiving calls yesterday regarding a trailer on fire and multiple grass fires...
EARLY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
koxe.com

Seal coat maintenance to move into Brown County this week

Beginning Thursday, July 28, the Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor will apply seal coat to several roads in Brown County. On Friday, July 29, crews will begin working at 7 AM in two locations:. Spur 586 (Fitzgerald) from FM 586 to US 67 in Bangs. FM 3254 (Bluffdale) in...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early PD makes multiple arrests over last week-plus

The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Friday:. On July 21, officers were working traffic control for a disabled vehicle on Gorman drive while the wrecker hooked up to a truck. A northbound vehicle narrowly missed striking the wrecker driver when it passed by. The officer then went after the vehicle and stopped it in the 900 block of Early Blvd. When the officer made contact with the driver, he could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer had the driver step out and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Officers then located THC wax, Marijuana buds, several items of drug paraphernalia. The driver, Nikki Dawn Morgan 20 yr old from Comanche Oklahoma was placed under arrest for possession of controlled substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug paraphernalia, and fail to slow or vacate lane for stopped emergency vehicle.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco man partially ejected, killed in Polaris ATV crash

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Cisco man was partially ejected and killed when a Polaris ATV crashed in Eastland County Monday night. Darrell L. Stuart, 56, of Cisco was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 141 southwest of Cisco around 7:45 p.m., according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CISCO, TX
koxe.com

Revival Meeting Sunday Evening at Brown County Courthouse

A Revival in the Heart of Texas will be held this Sunday, July 31st, from 7 to 9 pm, at the Brown County Courthouse. It is a night of community, worship and prayer. Featured entertainer is Justin Gambino, a well-known songwriter, recording artist and performer from Houston, Texas. It is...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Two transported after collision near Heartland Mall

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Heartland Road and U.S. Highway 183 North in Early at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle collision. According to officials on the scene, one sedan was attempting to cross U.S. Highway 183 from Heartland Road over to the Heartland Mall entrance, when it was struck on the driver’s side by another sedan approaching the Early Blvd. intersection from the North.
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

40 UNDER 40: Sarah Bowman

NOTE: Throughout the month of July, BrownwoodNews.com is publishing stories daily on 40 standout citizens under the age of 40 making a positive impact and contribution within the Brown County community. Sarah Bowman has spent most of her life in Brownwood, from growing up as a child to moving back...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Jackie ‘Jack’ Samuel Lowry

Jackie “Jack” Samuel Lowry, age 80, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a local nursing home. Memorial Services for Jack will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at the Rosser United Methodist Church with Pastor Billy Jones officiating; there will be a reception following the service at the Orman Party House. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy