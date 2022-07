Yes, hundreds of potatoes shut down a Washington highway after a semi truck carrying the vegetables overturned, troopers said. And people had plenty to say about the mess. The fully “loaded potato truck” rolled over as it was turning from Sagehill Road onto State Route 24 near Othello on Thursday, July 28, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber said in a tweet.

OTHELLO, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO