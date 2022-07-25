ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa honors two lifeguards after saving a life at McClure Park

By Catherine James, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hITmC_0gsMlxxZ00

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has honored two lifeguards who saved a man’s life last month at McClure Park.

The CityStar Award was given to Julianna Pope and James “Gus” Rolston on Monday. Pope and Rolston performed CPR and used a defibrillator to revive the man before first responders arrived.

Pop and Rolston say it was their training that made the difference. In fact, Rolston became a new lifeguard a couple of months ago.

The pair never thought they’d have to save a life, but when the time came, they were ready.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Community, Family Mourn Loss Of Tulsa Doctor And His Wife

The community is remembering a prominent Tulsa doctor and his wife who were killed in a crash this week. Stephen and Susan Barnes were killed early Monday morning when a semi crossed the center line on the interstate in New Mexico and hit their car head on. Their loss leaves...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Broken pole causes outage in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Hundreds of people were without power Wednesday evening in Broken Arrow after a pole was damaged in a traffic accident, according to PSO. PSO said it took place near Elm and Kenosha at 4:02 p.m.. They estimate power to be restored no later than 7:00...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

Statue Of Jesus Stolen From Midtown Tulsa Church

A midtown Tulsa church is hoping for its statue of Jesus to be returned after it was stolen from an outdoor reflection area. Yale Avenue Christian Church leaders say the statue sat by the swing and flower garden, which has been a popular place for people to come out to rest and pray. Rev. Andy Campbell says it was another church employee who noticed the statue missing just weeks ago.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KTUL

Two Tulsans killed in head-on crash in New Mexico

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two Tulsans have been killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer in New Mexico, according to a report from the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The crash happened Monday morning in Guadalupe County, when with Stephen and Susan Barnes of Tulsa were driving...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two arrested in uncovered fraud ring in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A stolen U-Haul led police to uncover what they’re calling a fraud ring in east Tulsa, involving stolen checks, fake IDs and counterfeit money. Tulsa police arrested Nicole Williams and James Richardson for several charges related to fraudulent activity. Police said Tuesday around 6 p.m....
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa building damaged in early morning fire

TULSA, Okla. — A two-story building was damaged early Thursday after a large fire broke out. Firefighters responded to the building near Admiral and I-244 just before 3 a.m. Flames could be seen shooting through the windows when firefighters arrived. The 6,000 square foot building was a vacant building...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Work begins on new veterans’ hospital in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Work started Tuesday on a new veteran’s hospital in Tulsa. The project kicked off with demolition on the inside of the Kerr Edmondson buildings in downtown Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. The new medical-surgical hospital will include 58 beds for veterans. Construction on the new building is...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa rescues more than 200 beagles

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa will be closed through July 28 as they prepare for the arrival of more than 200 beagles, according to the Humane Society of Tulsa. The Humane Society of Tulsa said this is to help with a larger rescue that was conducted by the Humane Society of the United States.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTUL

More police patrols wanted on Cherry Street

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Their pizza always shatters expectations, with Andolini's one of the hottest spots on Cherry Street, but recently their sense of security has been shattered. "We’ve had some tires slashed on our food truck, had a rock or something thrown through a window. All this stuff...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman pleads guilty to evidence tampering

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ashton Nikoel Mattingly, also known as Nikki Mattingly, is a 30-year-old woman of Tulsa who pleaded guilty to evidence tampering. On Wednesday, she pleaded guilty to three counts of tampering with evidence by corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, and concealing records and other objects. This federal...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa dies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Edmond Slyman, the owner of Freddie's BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa has died , according to the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant says the Slyman family has requested that instead of flowers, donations may be made to either Bristow Historical Society or Saint Joseph Catholic Church.
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Man stabs two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man stabbed two maintenance workers in downtown Tulsa Monday afternoon. Police said a man went into the lobby of a building near West 7th Street and South Denver Avenue in downtown Tulsa, claiming to have an appointment. Once it was found he did not have an appointment, he left the building and encountered two maintenance workers. The man pulled a blade and stabbed both of them.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy