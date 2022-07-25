ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Unified superintendent Trevor McDonald leaving district

By KSBY Staff
 3 days ago
The search is on for a new superintendent for the Lompoc Unified School District.

District officials say Superintendent Trevor McDonald announced Monday he would be leaving the district effective immediately.

McDonald has been with Lompoc Unified for 10 years. The district says he’s their longest-serving superintendent since 1975.

“I am proud of the work I have done in LUSD. The time has come for me to focus on supporting my wife in her career pursuits, as she has done for me for many years,” McDonald said in a press release, adding, “We have two potential 2024 and/or 2028 Olympic athletes that I need to support in better fashion.”

The district credits McDonald for helping get Lompoc High’s Huyck Stadium upgraded during his tenure along with adding PE teachers to elementary schools, solar panels installed at Buena Vista Elementary and Cabrillo High, social-emotional counselors added at all 16 of the district’s campuses and more.

The district originally said Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla would serve as interim superintendent until a new superintendent has been hired but then later said an interim superintendent has not been announced.

Trevor Mcdonald
