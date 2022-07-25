ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

After a blistering 2022 in life/annuity sales, expect a cooler 2023, S&P says

By Steven A. Morelli
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe life insurance and annuity industry were definite winners in the pandemic with their highest growth in premium in a decade, but that momentum might slow into the next four years, according to the latest market report from S&P Global. Even before the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates,...

insurancenewsnet.com

