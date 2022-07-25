Pro-choice group protest outside of Rep. Buddy Carter's office to discuss women's rights
By Destiny Wiggins
WTGS
3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga (WTGS) — Residents in Chatham County sat down with Rep. Buddy Carter Monday morning, to voice their views on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion, reproductive rights and the decisions made on women's bodies. “Abortion is our right, and we will not be silent, we...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hailed a nascent Democratic package of climate, health care and tax initiatives as “a giant step forward” for the country Thursday as congressional leaders began nailing down votes for a campaign-season bill they’ve cast as a boon for voters struggling with inflation. A day after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Sen. Joe Manchin stunned Washington by resurrecting components of a compromise many thought dead, early signs were encouraging for the party. After Schumer briefed Democratic senators on the 725-page measure, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said lawmakers’ reaction has been “uniformly positive.” And Reps. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., and Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., suggested they could back the measure even though it lacks higher federal tax deductions for state and local taxes that they’ve championed in the past. “We’re taking a giant step forward as a nation,” Biden said at the White House. In a message to lawmakers, he called it a compromise that was “the strongest bill you can pass” to address health care, climate, energy and families’ living costs. “Pass it, pass it for the American people.”
July 28 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans are under heavy political fire after they blocked a bill that would have granted healthcare coverage to veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits during service. The criticism stems from Wednesday's vote in the Senate, when the Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson Honoring...
