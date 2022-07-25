On The Schedule At The Union County Fair

After the Marysville City Council passed five pieces of legislation on the third reading Monday without a dissenting vote on any of the ordinances which included appropriating $82,500 for the Facade and Home Improvement Grants, appropriating $5,208 for the Marysville Division Of Police radio system, forming an Accrued Leave Fund for the city in the amount of $75,000, allowing the city to sell or dispose of items that cost over $1,000 and approved appropriate changes in the Cemetery Board’s definition of funeral and cremation urns, Council Member Deborah Groat made a surprising announcement in her closing remarks where she offered to financially help any Marysville resident move out of the city, should those residents be able to find a country, state or city that matches or exceeds the charms, beauty and attractions offered by the city of Marysville, Ohio.

