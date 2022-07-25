On The Schedule At The Union County Fair

Junior Fair Rabbit Show – Showmanship, Breeding, Market at Rural King Rabbit and Poultry Barn. Thunder Roads Ohio Union County Custom and Vintage Bike Show at the Pavilion. The Thunder Roads Ohio Beer Garden will be...
MORROW COUNTY- The 32nd Morrow County Farm Days will open Friday, August 5 at the Morrow County Fairgrounds and run through Sunday, August 7. Admission will be $4 per person with children 12 and under admitted at no charge. Entry to the grounds can be made through the two maingates, the walk in gate, and the back gate.
County Administrator Bill Narducci, P.E., released the following statement today regarding a Special Session of the Board of County Commissioners:. On Tuesday, August 9 at 7:00 p.m., the Board of County Commissioners will hold a special session in Veterans Memorial Auditorium at the County Office Building, 233 West Sixth Street, Marysville, Ohio. The purpose of this special meeting is for the Board to consider matters relating to potential exemptions from real property and public utility personal property taxes for qualified energy projects using renewable energy resources and providing for service payments (PILOTs) in lieu of those taxes.
The Marysville City Council will conduct a work session Monday, August 1 at 6 p.m. in the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. Fifth St. After hearing the Finance Committee and Parks and Recreation Commission reports, the Council will receive a 33 Innovation Park update and then dive into a housing discussion, which will be led by Council Member Henk Berbee.
If the Union County Board of Commissioners was expecting a plethora of information from Cadence Solar in reference to its plans for solar farm in Union County, it was sorely disappointed today at the Board’s regular weekly meeting. Board meetings start at 8:30 a.m., and the Commission blocked out...
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson (R-Marysville) met with members of the Ohio Department of Transportation recently to discuss concerns with the infrastructure in the 86th District. Richardson, along with ODOT District Deputy Director Toni Turowski, visited the U.S. 33, state Route 161 interchange project site that began in...
WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County 175th Anniversary Committee offers a commemorative t-shirt through the Riverside Art Center. The shirts feature the anniversary’s official logo, designed by Brandon Ort of New Bremen. The shirts are currently available in adult sizes at $20 each. Riverside Art Center West Auglaize Street,...
Over the past several years there’s been a lot of talk about Connected Marysville and what exactly that means. So the City of Marysville is helping spread the word and answer questions about the project as it will be conducting a Connected Marysville Community Open House Thursday, August 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Partners Park in Uptown Marysville.
The Union County Chamber of Commerce Visitors and Convention Bureau has come up with a neat-o way to take in a visit to all eight of Union County’s covered bridges, admire the subtle and picturesque beauty of the central Ohio scenery and even grab a bite – or a drink – while enjoying the sights without ever having to leave Union County.
The annual Ashley Corn Show will be held next month in the village and will feature beloved events as well as some new ones. The show will take place Aug. 4-6 and will begin at 5 p.m. each day. Scott Lucas, the post adjutant for the Ashley American Legion, said the show has a variety of events for all ages.
A topic that has drawn quite a bit of interest recently has been the potential of solar farms coming into Fayette County. Essentially, a solar farm is an area typically consisting of multiple acres of land that tends to use ground-mounted solar panels (which are photovoltaic panels, also known as PV panels). Due to the amount of land needed for these farms, they are commonly found in rural locations. The specific location needs to be near enough to an electrical system that can handle the project, so it can’t be located in any random spot.
After the Marysville City Council passed five pieces of legislation on the third reading Monday without a dissenting vote on any of the ordinances which included appropriating $82,500 for the Facade and Home Improvement Grants, appropriating $5,208 for the Marysville Division Of Police radio system, forming an Accrued Leave Fund for the city in the amount of $75,000, allowing the city to sell or dispose of items that cost over $1,000 and approved appropriate changes in the Cemetery Board’s definition of funeral and cremation urns, Council Member Deborah Groat made a surprising announcement in her closing remarks where she offered to financially help any Marysville resident move out of the city, should those residents be able to find a country, state or city that matches or exceeds the charms, beauty and attractions offered by the city of Marysville, Ohio.
RICHWOOD – The Richwood Independent Fair is getting a new look along the Gill St. entrance as Caleb Scheiderer of Scheiderer Fencing is donating the time and materials for a 200-foot-long fence along the entrance from which advertising banners can be hung in full view of those entering the grounds.
COLUMBUS – The excitement of the great outdoors is back at the Ohio State Fairgrounds, thanks to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Families can find fun and free activities at the Natural Resources Park open to all in the southeast corner of the fairgrounds, every day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
TROY — The city of Troy is receiving more than $1 million dollars to cover the majority of costs for “much-needed” upgrades to one of their roads. The city recently received a pair of grants, a $500,000 Roadwork Development Grant from the Ohio Department of Development and a $600,000 State Capital Improvement Grant from the Ohio Public Works commission, combining for $1.1 million in funding.
OHIO – Spirt Halloween has reported several of its stores will be opening up in areas around Southern Ohio. Former Elder Beerman1730 River Valley Circle NorthLancaster, OH 43130. Chillicothe. Former Aldi 1075 North Bridge StreetChillicothe, OH 45601. Athens. Next to Dunhams1002 East State StreetAthens, OH 45701. Reynoldsburg. Former Babies...
As we shared back in April, challenging traffic patterns in the northern portion of the Polaris/Gemini area will be made a bit easier to navigate when a new roundabout project is finalized later this year. According to officials with the City of Columbus and Delaware County, the project will extend...
Fridays at Prouty's is a weekly open to the public concert series at Prouty Plaza in downtown Troy. WYSO music intern Selah Griffin spoke with Music Manager at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, Terrilynn Meece about the series. Q. Tell me a bit about the Fridays at Prouty’s Series, what sort...
Jeff Barker of Edison pulled the lead-off test run in his super-modified truck, Blown Bowtie, in the OSTPA truck and tractor pull Friday at the Crawford County Fair in Bucyrus, Ohio. His pull was 310.782 feet.
This weekend, Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks are making water sports a whole lot more accessible to residents when a fun, and free, event returns. Now in its second year, Paddlefest will take place at the Darby Bend Lakes portion of Prairie Oaks Metro Park, which is located at 2755 Amity Rd. in Hilliard.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for seven projects set to create 660 new jobs and retain 3,333 jobs statewide. During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $39 million in new payroll and spur more than $51.8 million in investments across Ohio. Projects approved by the TCA include:
