NILES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After nearly a year of construction, Carpenter Falls Unique Area has reopened to the public. Carpenter Falls Unique Area closed in September 2021 to improve public access to the 37-acre property. The falls were originally a tough hike with some rough trails, but the upgrades have made the natural wonder more accessible than ever before. The $1.27 million project created a new parking lot, bicycle rack, toilets, and a new elevated boardwalk and observation area. A new path with stone steps was also developed.

2 DAYS AGO