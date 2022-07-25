5 Cat Health Advices for Cat Parents in Greensboro

Teddy strolls in, and while Oh shit, here we go, runs through my head, I smile and greet him with a warmness that feels like it doesn’t reach my eyes. Fun fact: I am a terrible poker player. I’ve no reason to harbor any type of ill will towards Teddy. He’s always been nice, cordial and informative to me. We shake hands, exchange pleasantries and get down to the business at hand. Teddy has a job that has received the ire of downtown Winston-Salem lately, and as I’m guilty as anyone when it comes to fanning those local flames of judgment, I think he knows it. Despite all the gossip that has popped up on Reddit threads and Facebook posts, Teddy considers himself the Parking Lot Whisperer. He’s not far off. He takes a sip of his beer and nods at the lot behind me, asking what the reactions have been like.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO