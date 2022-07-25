Bowser OKs Pay Raises, Bonuses for Thousands of D.C. Government Workers

**FILE** D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (Candace Dane Chambers/The Washington Informer)

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday authorized pay raises and bonuses for about 8,000 non-union city government employees.

Bowser instituted the pay raise and the bonuses by signing the Fiscal Year 2022 and Fiscal Year 2023 District Government Employee Pay Schedule Emergency Approval Act of 2022. The legislation authorizes a retroactive cost of living increase of 1.5% and a 3.5% one-time retroactive bonus for the fiscal year 2022, and a 2.5% cost of living increase for the fiscal year 2023.

Additionally, Bowser invited residents to register for the D.C. Human Resources Department’s summer virtual hiring event on Aug. 11-12. Registration is required and will start on Friday and end on Aug. 7.

Bowser said the pay increases and bonuses are indicative of her efforts to make the District government an attractive employer. She used the example of a recent negotiation with some unions representing about 10,000 D.C. government employees as an example of her administration’s seriousness in keeping excellent personnel.

“Like the agreement we signed in March, these pay increases represent our gratitude to the thousands of public servants who serve our community with dedication and keep D.C. moving forward,” the mayor said. “We want more people to join our team. D.C. government is a fantastic place to work — good pay, good benefits, great colleagues, and a fantastic opportunity to serve and support our city and our neighbors. I encourage anyone thinking about what’s next to sign up for the upcoming job fair and find your fair shot at the D.C. government.”