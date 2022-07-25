EC police looking for vehicle and suspect in hit-and-run

File graphic

EAU CLAIRE — Police are asking for assistance in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run incident Sunday night.

At around 9:40 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Folsom St. and 6th St. for a hit-and-run to a pedestrian who was in a motorized wheelchair. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries. The wheelchair sustained damage and was towed from the scene by A to Z Towing.