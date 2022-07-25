Foul Odor from a Car in a Parking Lot Leads to Decaying Body of Woman Missing for Weeks

SAN ANTONIO – A missing San Antonio woman has been found dead in her vehicle in a parking lot after being missing for almost the entire month.

A security guard reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the parking lot for a week. San Antonio police officers responded to the Huebner Oak Center, located at 11700 block of Interstate 10 W regarding the vehicle.

The guard told police he approached the 2020 Nissan Rogue and reported a foul odor emitting from the vehicle. He looked inside and observed a body in the front passenger seat and called the police.

Identifying information confirmed the individual as Christina Powell. Powell was last seen leaving her house in a hurry on July 5, 2022. She left her Apple Watch and cellphone behind.

She did reportedly call her work and told them she would be late to work and never showed. One of her co-workers went to her house and her 12-year-old son said his mom was at work.

San Antonio Police have not released any more information regarding the cause of death, but no trauma was apparent on the body. This investigation is still ongoing.