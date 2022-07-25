ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Mike Brown breaks silence on Paul Brown Stadium naming rights report

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwGuZ_0gsLB0Km00

Cincinnati Bengals president Mike Brown was inevitably going to be asked about the report that the team is close to selling the naming rights to Paul Brown Stadium.

As theorized by many then, the move is about freeing up more cash for football-related moves, as well as cash for things like upgrades to the stadium and the indoor practice bubble currently under construction.

Brown confirmed these ideas on Monday during a meeting with the media, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com: “I think my father would have agreed with this move. Whatever helps the team and we need to build revenue streams to do things like building the indoor facility.”

Brown stressed Paul Brown Stadium is a fine venue and that it’s the cost of upkeeps that will be expensive in the coming years. Recent estimates of upgrades focused on the $500 million range.

So while it’s nothing shocking here on the naming rights front, it’s interesting to hear Brown shed his silence on the topic. It is, after all, a major way the team honors its past and one of just three stadiums in the NFL without a naming rights deal (Packers, Bears).

For now, the initial report said a deal could be struck and a re-naming could happen before the season, so expect more news soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naming Rights#Stadiums#American Football#Bengals Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

133K+
Followers
178K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy